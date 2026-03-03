Arixa Capital Launches Mini Perm Financing for Completed or Stabilized Projects

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital ("Arixa" or the "Company") today introduced its Mini Perm financing solution for completed or stabilized residential projects. The program allows builders, developers, and operators to refinance construction debt into bridge loans with no prepayment penalty and no minimum interest payment.

Today's higher-rate environment has increased uncertainty around the optimal timing of takeout. Arixa's Mini Perm product is designed to mitigate that risk with a flexible structure that lowers carry costs and enables well-orchestrated exits. Sponsors have the ability to manage the timing of their property sales or refinance when market and project conditions align, ensuring sponsors can move forward on their own timetable.

"Having flexibility between construction completion and the re-financing into the permanent market is incredibly important to our clients," said Managing Director Seth Davis. "We built our Mini Perm solutions to preserve optionality and provide an efficient exit path when the timing is right."

Since its founding, Arixa has originated more than 3,000 loans, financing the acquisition, construction, and/or renovation of over 14,000 housing units nationwide. In 2025, the Company set a new Arixa annual record with over $2 billion in funded loans. This growth reflects both the rising demand for alternative sources of financing and Arixa's ability to deliver through its integrated platform that combines in-house credit, servicing, and construction draw processing.

"After a record 2025, our Mini Perm is a natural extension of Arixa's large and growing construction lending business," added Managing Director Greg Hebner. "We want to support our clients at project completion, when they often need additional flexibility. Our capital helps bridge the transition, allowing them to stabilize operations, improve sales velocity, or wait for a better takeout window for a permanent loan."

Mini Perm Program Overview

Arixa Capital's Mini Perm financing is designed for completed or stabilized residential projects. The program allows sponsors to refinance into an interest-only structure while maintaining the freedom to exit efficiently, with no prepayment penalty and no minimum interest, when their permanent financing or sell-out strategy is ready.

Eligible Property Types:

Stabilized rental assets, e.g., apartments and build-to-rent communities

Completed for-sale residential inventory, e.g., build-to-sell communities, condos, subdivisions, and townhome complexes

Key Terms:

Loan size: $1,500,000 to $10,000,000

Term: Up to 24 months with extensions available

Position: First lien

Leverage: <70% LTV for Rental Projects; <75% LTV on For-Sale Projects

Debt Service Coverage Ratio: Rental executions require minimum 1.10x DSCR at close

Terms: Interest only; No prepayment penalty; No minimum interest

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager with over $7.0 billion in originations completed since inception and a servicing portfolio exceeding $2.0 billion as of the date of this release. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and high-quality service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000.1 The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

1Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For a full description of ranking methodology, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc-5000-methodology-how-we-selected-these-companies.html.

