Arixa Capital Expands Strategic Joint Venture with Oaktree Capital Management

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital ("Arixa") is pleased to announce the expansion of its joint venture with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") to originate senior secured loans backed by residential real estate.

Launched in August 2023 with an initial $100 million commitment, this strategic partnership addresses the growing demand for real estate financing amid a market pullback by banks and private lenders. To meet this demand, Arixa and Oaktree are committing an additional $100 million, with the potential to leverage these funds through a credit facility structured to help enhance returns and increase deployment capacity.

"Our focus on reliable capital access, rapid execution, and exceptional customer service has driven substantial deal flow, with our pipeline at its highest level to date," said Seth Davis, Managing Director of Arixa Capital. "With the support of Oaktree, Arixa can expand its capacity to serve highly experienced and financially sound clients who are seeking reliable alternatives to the regional and community banking sector."

"Arixa Capital has proven to be a trusted partner for Oaktree over the past year, strategically deploying capital, maintaining strong credit quality, and delivering attractive returns," said Jason Keller, Managing Director and Head of Residential Investments for Oaktree's Real Estate group. "We are excited to expand our commitment to this joint venture and support the growth of Arixa's lending program."

Arixa Capital was founded in 2006 and provides senior secured, short-term loans for the acquisition, renovation, and/or construction of investment properties. Arixa has originated over $4 billion in loans since inception and is well-positioned to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar funding gap in residential real estate financing, exacerbated by ongoing credit market disruptions.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Oaktree and support our growing client base," said Gregory Hebner, Managing Director of Arixa Capital. "Our mission is to back exceptional real estate investors, developers, and builders who create substantial value with their investment projects and enable Arixa to consistently deliver attractive returns to our investors, even in this volatile interest rate environment."

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager. Arixa has originated more than $4 billion of loans since inception and services over $1.2 billion of loans as of March 31, 2024. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and exceptional service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000 and the Los Angeles Business Journal.1 The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA and Phoenix, AZ. For additional information, please visit Arixa's website at https://www.arixacapital.com/.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $192 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,200 employees and offices in 23 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

