Arixa Capital Hires Seth Davis as Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce that Seth Davis has joined the company as Managing Director.

"I am excited to expand the Arixa brand with its best-in-class non-bank lending to markets outside of California." Tweet this Based in Phoenix, Davis will open the Arizona market for Arixa Capital and help expand its origination platform across major Western U.S. real estate markets. His management capabilities and depth of experience will be critical to building out a Phoenix-based lending team for Arixa Capital. Seth Davis has joined the company as Managing Director. Davis shares, “I am excited to expand the institutional Arixa brand with its best-in-class non-bank lending to markets outside of California. Arixa’s wide range of lending products will be an ideal fit for developers and investors that have a need for certainty of execution, outstanding service and quick closings.”

Davis brings with him over fifteen years of banking industry experience. He has expertise in mortgage finance and in providing revolving lines of credit to institutional debt funds, non-bank financial institutions and family offices that originate or acquire short-term mortgages and bridge loans secured by real estate. Davis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from California Lutheran University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

In his new role, Davis will originate loans with a specific focus on multi-unit residential properties.

Prior to joining Arixa Capital, Davis was Managing Director, Note Finance, at Western Alliance Bank (WAB) and was a part of the Specialized Mortgage Services team serving clients throughout the United States. During his tenure at WAB, he grew his book of loans from start-up to more than $2 billion in commitments, and well over $1 billion in outstanding loan balances, while maintaining exceptional performance for the loan portfolio. Jan Brzeski, Chief Investment Officer of Arixa Capital, said "We have known Seth for many years. He has always impressed us with his outstanding commitment to service and professionalism. This fits perfectly with the brand that Arixa wants to build as we expand our lending and investment management platform."

Arixa Capital is one of the West Coast's premier private real estate lenders and fund managers providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Since inception, Arixa has originated in excess of $1.8 billion in loans and generated attractive risk-adjusted returns for its partners and investors. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information, or contact [email protected] .

