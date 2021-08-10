­Arixa Capital launches new Rental Term Loan Product, expands its lending platform and offerings

Our clients have been asking for a better solution for properties that they want to hold long term. And now we can help. Tweet this

With this new product, Arixa can now provide an end-to-end financing solution for single family and multifamily real estate investors and developers with a long-term loan program for their properties once they are stabilized and cash flowing. Arixa seeks to combine the most compelling aspects of private lending (such as speed, flexibility, and certainty of execution) with a longer-term loan product that is priced in line with many banks and government loan programs.

Arixa's Managing Director, Greg Hebner, stated, "Our clients have been asking for a better solution for properties that they want to hold long term. We have not had a natural way to transition them from our bridge/construction loan programs into a more permanent loan program. This new offering does just that, and it creates a full cycle loan solution so we can better serve our real estate investor clients."

The Arixa term program will allow quick funding (typically within 21 days) and is priced competitively based on current market interest rates between 4% and 5% with final pricing based on the property's appraised value, cash flow, and borrower credit score.

Arixa will offer the program through its existing loan origination team and borrowers can expect the same level of exceptional service and responsiveness that the Company has built its reputation upon. Hebner added, "We expect that this long-term rental program will offer the opportunity to significantly expand our client base and introduce them to the Arixa experience that our borrowers have come to expect."

