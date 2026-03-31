Arizona College of Nursing Achieves ANCC Accreditation for Nursing Continuing Professional Development

ANCC NCPD Accreditation™ demonstrates a commitment to delivering high-quality continuing nursing professional development.

PHOENIX, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona College of Nursing (AZCN) was granted accreditation for nursing continuing professional development (NCPD) from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to using evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality educational activities that promote the professional growth of nurses.

With this accreditation, AZCN joins an influential global community of accredited organizations. 'Earning full accreditation from ANCC's Commission on Accreditation is a significant milestone for our college,' shared Jason E. Anderson, AZCN CEO. 'We are committed to supporting our students, staff, and faculty in their continued professional growth, and we are proud to have achieved this accreditation as a reflection of those efforts.'

ANCC NCPD Accreditation™ elevates educational offerings that benefit our nurses, and the patients and the communities we serve, by:

Promoting the highest professional standards to sustain effective strategies that improve professional nursing practice

to sustain effective strategies that improve professional nursing practice Improving curricula for nurses to provide evidence-based education that strengthen professional development programs

to provide evidence-based education that strengthen professional development programs Increasing credibility to adhere to evidence-based, global standards that deliver quality, professional education

to adhere to evidence-based, global standards that deliver quality, professional education Expanding visibility to be included among other accredited organizations that are listed in a nationwide, searchable directory

to be included among other accredited organizations that are listed in a nationwide, searchable directory Increasing demand to offer continuing professional development contact hours that are essential to building professional portfolios, and maintaining certification and accreditation from ANCC and other licensing boards and regulatory bodies

The ANCC NCPD Accreditation™ model is based on the original Donabedian framework of structure, process, and outcome measures to evaluate quality. The ANCC NCPD™ standards provide organizations with a structured, evidence-based framework to design and implement NCPD activities. The development of quality outcomes ensures that accredited organizations continuously evaluate processes and their impact on the professional development of nurses.

For more information on the ANCC NCPD Accreditation™ Program, visit www.nursingworld.org/ncpd.

Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 24 campuses across 15 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu.

SOURCE Arizona College of Nursing