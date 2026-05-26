Arizona Connections Academy Hosts Commencement Ceremony to Celebrate More Than 230 Graduates from Across the State

Online school graduates from across Arizona gathered in Mesa on May 22 to mark the milestone achievement.

GILBERT, Ariz., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Connections Academy, a tuition-free statewide online public school serving students in grades K–12 across Arizona, celebrated the accomplishments of its 236 graduates during a traditional, in-person graduation ceremony on May 22 at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa. The Class of 2026 gathered with family, friends, and staff to commemorate their academic achievements and future aspirations.

Arizona Connections Academy's graduating Class of 2026 has a wide range of post-graduation plans. Among this year's graduates, 43 percent plan to attend a two- or four-year colleges or universities, 19 percent intend to enter the workforce following graduation and 17 percent plan to pursue vocational training. Additional graduates will join the military, participate in performing arts pathways, or take a gap year as they prepare for their next chapter.

"Our focus is not only on academic achievement, but also on helping students grow into confident, capable individuals who are prepared for what comes next," said Heather Noto, School Leader for Arizona Connections Academy. "We work to support both academic progress and long-term development by helping students build the skills, mindset, and confidence they need for life after high school. Whether through personalized learning, college and career readiness opportunities, or real-world exploration, our goal is to ensure students feel prepared for college, careers, and beyond."

Juliah Schrody-Dunn of Glendale, a member of the Class of 2026 who has attended Arizona Connections Academy since kindergarten, says the flexibility of online learning allowed her to create a more dynamic educational experience tailored to her individual learning needs while balancing her longtime passion for dance. Juliah says the online school gave her the ability to spend additional time on subjects when needed and take advantage of in-depth lessons, supplemental resources and practice opportunities that helped strengthen her understanding of course material. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old and has performed with a dance company for the past five years.

"The flexibility Arizona Connections Academy provides has allowed me to manage my school schedule around performances while still staying focused on my education," Juliah said. "The program also gave me the ability to tailor my learning experience to my individual needs and spend extra time on subjects when needed."

During her time at Arizona Connections Academy, Juliah participated in the National Honor Society and says the experience helped her build leadership skills and confidence through community service opportunities. After graduation, she plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where she will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering with a focus on robotics. She hopes to one day contribute to advancements in autonomous machinery and technology.

With more than 20 years of experience, Arizona Connections Academy serves approximately 2,000 students in grades K-12 across the state, offering a comprehensive virtual school experience that keeps students motivated and engaged with a strong circle of support and a deep sense of belonging. The school's team of supportive and experienced educators, specially trained in online instruction, establish meaningful connections with students, helping them achieve their full potential and reach their goals. Parents and caregivers are involved in the learning journey as their child's Learning Coach, serving as their mentor and guide throughout the school day.

Arizona Connections Academy prepares students for life after graduation through its established College and Career Readiness program. Available to middle and high school students, the program blends core academic coursework with industry aligned, career-focused pathways, including IT, business, health sciences, and marketing. Students also build durable skills such as leadership, critical thinking, and teamwork, while gaining access to career exploration and industry networking opportunities that help them build confidence, make connections, and clarify their future goals.

Enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year is now open for grades K-12. Families interested in Arizona Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information or to begin the enrollment process, please visit www.ArizonaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About Arizona Connections Academy

Arizona Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across the state. True to our name, we believe meaningful connections drive better academic outcomes, so we build a strong circle of support that unites students, families, and educators. We create a high-quality educational experience that helps keep students engaged in a safe learning environment. Beyond academics, our teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, partnering with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills needed to thrive in the real world by becoming resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit www.ArizonaConnectionsAcademy.com.

SOURCE Connections Academy