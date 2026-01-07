ARIZONA CULINARY INSTITUTE STUDENT'S OREO® CRUNCH DESSERT WINS PETER PIPER PIZZA'S INNOVATION OVEN CONTEST

The winning creation joins menu alongside new limited-time beverages, including Bud Light® Chelada and Watermelon Limeade ICEE®, plus Double Up deal returns

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza is launching the OREO® Crunch dessert, a limited-time offering created by Phoenix student Brianna Enos, the winner of the brand's Innovation Oven Contest in partnership with Arizona Culinary Institute (ACI).

The dessert, inspired by Enos' children and childhood memories, combines the beloved flavor of OREO® cookies with Peter Piper Pizza's signature made-from-scratch dough, delivering a shareable treat that appeals to guests of all ages.

OREO® Crunch

"We're always looking for ways to innovate and bring new, exciting menu items to our guests," said Genaro Perez, chief marketing officer at Peter Piper Pizza. "Partnering with Arizona Culinary Institute gave us the opportunity to support culinary education while bringing Brianna's creative, family-friendly dessert to life for our guests."

For her winning entry, Enos received a $1,500 scholarship and will earn a portion of the proceeds from each OREO® Crunch dessert sold. Designed to delight guests while also educating up-and-coming recipe innovators, the Innovation Oven Contest is a testament to Peter Piper Pizza's commitment to supporting the next generation of culinary professionals.

"My kids are huge OREO® fans, and I've always loved Peter Piper Pizza's Cinnamon Crunch, so creating a dessert inspired by something I love felt personal and fun," said Enos. "I have so many fond memories of celebrating and spending time at Peter Piper Pizza with my family. Seeing my creation on their menu feels like a full-circle moment."

The OREO® Crunch dessert starts at $7.49 and is available for dine-in, carryout and delivery at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations across Arizona and Texas through March 8, or while supplies last.

In addition to the OREO® Crunch dessert, Peter Piper Pizza is rolling out two more limited-time offerings at select Arizona and Albuquerque locations starting Jan. 13 and available through April 26:

Bud Light® Chelada: Bud Light beer and savory Clamato juice with refreshing lime and spices. Available for $6.99 for a 12-ounce can.

Watermelon Limeade ICEE®: Refreshing flavors of watermelon and lime blended in a frozen beverage. The 12-ounce size is $2.99, and the 16-ounce size is $3.99.

Peter Piper Pizza is also bringing back its fan-favorite Double Up deal featuring two large, one-topping pizzas at select Arizona, New Mexico and Texas locations through March 1, starting at $24.99.

For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com. To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper Pizza news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Founded in 1973 in Glendale, Arizona, Peter Piper Pizza LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment LLC. With more than 115 locations across the United States and Mexico, the family-friendly pizza restaurant specializes in made-from-scratch pizza dough prepared fresh daily, along with dine-in, delivery and carryout options.

Peter Piper Pizza offers a complete family dining and entertainment experience, featuring arcade games, an all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet and beer for adults. The brand is committed to children's education and community support, donating more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits focused on children's development. For locations, menu options and more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Bergquist

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza