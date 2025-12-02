PETER PIPER PIZZA PARTNERS WITH PHOENIX CHILDREN’S TO BRING HOLIDAY JOY THROUGH ‘TOYLAND’ DONATIONS

Guests invited to donate $1, $5 or $10 to support Phoenix Children's 'Toyland' and share cheer with families in treatment for Giving Tuesday

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza is spreading holiday cheer this season by partnering with Phoenix Children's to support families in need.

From Dec. 2 through Dec. 16, guests at all Phoenix-area Peter Piper Pizza locations can make a difference in children's lives by donating $1 or more to the hospital's Toyland at checkout in-store or online.

Donations to Toyland directly provide toys and gifts to children receiving treatment at Phoenix Children's, bringing moments of joy during difficult times. Peter Piper Pizza will match donations up to $2,500, doubling the support for families in need this holiday season.

"Supporting the community is core to who we are, and we're proud to help play a role in sharing moments of comfort this holiday season," said Genaro Perez, chief marketing officer at Peter Piper Pizza. "Through our longtime partnership with Phoenix Children's, we've seen how even small acts of kindness can lift the spirits of patients and their families. This season, we're inviting our guests to join us in giving back – because every $1, $5 or $10 donation truly adds up to bring joy to children and families spending their holidays in the hospital."

In addition to the fundraising campaign, Peter Piper Pizza team members will volunteer at the hospital's Toy Vault, helping sort and transfer toys to ensure they reach the children at Phoenix Children's in time for the holidays.

"The generosity of community partners like Peter Piper Pizza makes Toyland possible," said Alissa Parten, corporate development officer at Phoenix Children's Foundation. "These donations bring comfort and joy to our patients and their families during the holiday season, and we're grateful for the company's commitment to supporting our mission."

Peter Piper Pizza has a long-standing tradition of supporting children in the communities it serves. Through fundraising events and charitable partnerships, the company gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development.

For more information about Peter Piper Pizza and its community initiatives, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "the fun is baked in" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza