Arizona Federal Credit Union to Take Over Name-In-Title Sponsorship of Comerica Theatre

After 84 years of serving the financial needs of Valley families, Arizona Federal has broadened their strategy to serve the needs of small businesses through the recent acquisition of Pinnacle Bank. The Theatre and partnership with Live Nation provides a unique avenue to bring additional visibility to the Arizona Federal brand as they expand their services.

"We're excited to add Live Nation to our growing list of partners, including Phoenix Rising, Arizona Humane Society, and The 100 Club of Arizona, among many others," said Ronald Westad, president/CEO of Arizona Federal Credit Union. "Together we're committed to creating a vibrant and active community here in the Valley."

"It was clear from the first conversation we had with Arizona Federal Credit Union that they share in our commitment to deliver incredible experiences that bring the Phoenix community together," said Andy Peikon, senior vice president of Live Nation venue sales operations. "With that in mind, we couldn't be more pleased to partner with their team and infuse their voice into our powerful assets to help them connect with live music fans."

The Theatre opened April 2002 with sold out shows by Harry Connick Jr and Jerry Seinfeld. A unique design allows it to present large arena shows along with smaller intimate productions. Since it opened, the theatre has presented over 2,000 music, comedy, family and theatrical shows with over 4 million fans attending. Its versatility allows it to host private corporate events, graduations and Championship MMA & Boxing matches annually.

ARIZONA FEDERAL THEATRE UPCOMING SHOWS

Dec 20-22: Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Iconic Family Holiday Spectacular – 4 Shows! Dec 26: A Charlie Brown Christmas Dec 31: Brian Regan Jan 17: The Temptations & The Four Tops Feb 1: Angela Aguilar Feb 7: WWE NXT LIVE! Feb 8: Dermot Kennedy Feb 15: Sarah McLachlan: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Storytelling Feb 22: Bill Maher Mar 21: Iliza Shlesinger Mar 22: Prince Royce Mar 27: Dancing With The Stars – Live Tour 2020 Apr 21: Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang Apr 25 & 26: Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue Apr 27: In This Moment and Black Veil Brides w/ DED and Raven Black Apr 28: Little Big Town w/ Caitlyn Smith May 10: Earth, Wind & Fire Jun 13: AJR Jun 25: Hillsong Worship "Awake Tour"

About Arizona Federal Credit Union

Arizona Federal is a $1.9 billion not-for-profit, local cooperative providing financial services and expertise to more than 130,000 member/owners. Founded in 1936, the credit union empowers members to take hold of their financial future through the delivery of leading-edge self-service tools and mobile apps, competitive rates on loans and deposits, robust home loan solutions, small business services and commercial loans, identity protection services, and annual member payouts when the cooperative does well. Arizona Federal has 16 locations across the Phoenix metropolitan area. Deposits are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information: ArizonaFederal.org

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

