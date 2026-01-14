Arizona Homeowners Gain New Options to Earn Incentives and Stay Powered During Outages

FranklinWH is the first home energy storage provider to support both SRP and APS programs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona homeowners now have more ways to keep their homes powered during outages while earning utility incentives, as FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. announced its participation in two major battery programs serving the state.

FranklinWH is working with EnergyHub to support the Salt River Project (SRP) Battery Partner Program and the Arizona Public Service (APS) Storage Rewards Pilot . Homeowners with a FranklinWH system can receive financial incentives for helping utilities manage electricity demand during peak periods, while ensuring their homes stay powered during outages. FranklinWH is the first residential energy storage manufacturer to participate in both programs.

"When outages happen in Arizona, especially during the summer, the impact can be immediate and serious," said Justin Hopkins, senior director of strategic accounts at FranklinWH. "These programs give homeowners a way to stay powered, reduce their bills, and support grid reliability at the same time."

As electricity demand grows in Arizona due in part to data centers and other high-use facilities, utilities are turning to home batteries to boost the grid when necessary. Virtual power plant programs allow utilities to draw energy from participating batteries when demand spikes, helping stabilize the grid while providing homeowners payment for their shared energy.

Arizona homeowners can also participate in these utility VPP incentives by leasing a FranklinWH battery storage system through Palmetto's LightReach financing program.

