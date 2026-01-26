Arizona parents explore education options during School Choice Week

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Arizona and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Grand Canyon State, more than 1,020 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including school fairs in Phoenix and Tucson.

Gov. Katie Hobbs is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Arizona School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Arizona kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Arizona at: schoolchoiceweek.com/arizona

"Arizona's school choice is vast, offering parents the exciting prospect of sending their child to any school regardless of their background," said Laura Ciscomani, MPA Executive Director NavigatEd AZ.

"Our goal is to make sure that parents in the Grand Canyon State have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

