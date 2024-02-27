Arizona Science Center Partners with Cosm to Reimagine Dorrance Planetarium into Next-Generation 8K+ LED Dome

Marking North America's most technologically advanced planetarium, Dorrance Planetarium, powered by Cosm Technology, will be equipped with a revolutionary, state-of-the-art LED dome and immersive software to usher in a new era of experiential education and community engagement

PHOENIX and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Science Center , Arizona's premier destination for science and discovery, today announced a significant investment in its Dorrance Planetarium. In partnership with Cosm , a leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment company, the technology will transform this visitor experience. As one of the most advanced planetariums in North America and an early adopter of category-defining immersive technology, the reimagined Dorrance Planetarium, powered by Cosm Technology, will feature an 18-meter diameter, CX System LED dome display with 8K+ resolution, making it the most technologically advanced planetarium in North America and a global leader in engaging science experiences.

Arizona Science Center Powered by Cosm Technology

With the transformation of the Dorrance Planetarium, guests can experience wonder and imagination in entirely new and unprecedented ways through best-in-class technology that delivers the highest-level resolution, contrast, and brightness that is more than 100x the brightness in most planetarium projection domes, all of which can only be achieved through Cosm's CX System . Arizona Science Center will have the capability to present a wide variety of science, education, and entertainment content, including, live and interactive astronomy presentations as well as licensed and custom-produced shows. With its capability to showcase the highest-quality, most immersive content, the Dorrance Planetarium will inspire, educate, and engage curious minds in unparalleled ways.

"We are thrilled to announce our plans for the transformation of the Dorrance Planetarium. This will be a pivotal moment in how we engage our audiences with extraordinary experiences. The reimagined Dorrance Planetarium will become a must-see for anyone who visits Arizona. It will be an amazing asset to expand and augment our ability to educate and inspire our visitors," said Guy Labine, The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center. He added, "Our heartfelt thanks go to Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance. Their generous support, and the support of others, will transform the Dorrance Planetarium into an essential highlight of the visitor experience, providing captivating and educational content to engage and inspire guests of all ages."

"The reimagination of the Dorrance Planetarium at Arizona Science Center with this amazing technology will inspire, educate, and immerse visitors for decades to come. This endeavor reflects our shared commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others in Arizona," said Jacquie Dorrance and Bennett Dorrance.

Honoring history and embracing the future, Arizona Science Center celebrates its 40th anniversary of providing STEM education in Arizona this year and serves as a beacon of learning, boundless curiosity, and intrigue. Originally opened in 1997, Arizona Science Center's Dorrance Planetarium has welcomed more than two million guests. The reimagination of the planetarium sets the Science Center on a bold course to become a global leader in engaging science experiences fostering a community where people value science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to inform decision-making as well as to enrich lives. The integration of Cosm's CX System and the innovative transformation of Dorrance Planetarium position the Arizona Science Center as a long-lasting educational focal point for the state of Arizona.

"We are honored and excited that Arizona Science Center selected Cosm and our LED CX System for the renovation of The Dorrance Planetarium. Dating back to 1997 when Arizona Science Center selected Digistar II to power its planetarium, our work together has always been in the pursuit of creating inspiring and impactful audience experiences," said Kirk Johnson, Chief Operations Officer at Cosm. "Today, we're thrilled to continue our decades-long collaboration with our forward-thinking partners at Arizona Science Center and deliver the never-before-seen experiences to the Arizona Science Center's guests through arguably the most advanced immersive display technology and software available in the market today, giving guests unparalleled opportunities to experience wonder, ignite their curiosity, and continue to return to Arizona Science Center time and time again."

With a 75-year history building and powering the largest and most prestigious planetariums and science centers worldwide, Cosm has developed category-defining technology, an ecosystem of immersive media, and immersive entertainment solutions that seamlessly bridge the virtual and physical worlds, transporting audiences anywhere real or imagined within a physical and social environment. Setting an entirely new standard for the way audiences interact with immersive, top-quality astronomy and scientific content, Arizona Science Center's Dorrance Planetarium becomes the third institution set to be powered by Cosm's LED CX System, alongside Prague Planetarium and the Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater at Fort Worth Museum of Science & History.

The reimagined Dorrance Planetarium will reopen to guests in early 2025.

Supporting Media

High-Resolution Images and B-Roll: HERE

Announcement Video: HERE

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. Born from the fusion of some of the greatest innovators in the history of technology, Evans & Sutherland, Spitz Inc., and LiveLikeVR (now Cosm Immersive) combined forces to power the immersive experiences of the future as Cosm. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in Shared Reality . As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

About Arizona Science Center

Located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a state-of-the-art planetarium, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and exciting science programs. The Center offers programs for all ages, including Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, Teen programs, Professional Development, and Adults' Night Out: Science With A Twist. Whether onsite or at your location–get ready to embark on a hands-on STEM learning journey you'll never forget. To learn more or to reserve tickets, visit azscience.org or call 602.716.2000.

