Cosm Announces Agreement with ESPN to Deliver "Shared Reality" Experiences for Fans

Cosm to Showcase NBA, NHL, College Football, Men's & Women's College Basketball, US Open Tennis, and More

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment company, today announced a multi-year agreement that will see ESPN bring live events across college and professional sports to Cosm's forthcoming immersive venues in "Shared Reality" – an experience which bridges the virtual and physical worlds through Cosm's pioneered technology and 87-foot diameter, 8K+ LED domes.

Cosm & ESPN to Deliver "Shared Reality" Experiences for Fans

The expansive package of ESPN's live premium sports programming will see Cosm produce and present marquee events across both the professional and college landscape. The agreement includes events such as the NBA, NHL, US Open Tennis, College Football Regular Season and Playoff, Men's and Women's College Basketball, College Baseball and Softball, and select UFC Fight Nights.

"This agreement represents years of collaboration with ESPN as we continuously work to bring fans some of the biggest and best sports events in the world," said Jeb Terry, CEO and President at Cosm. "Now, we get to extend our work into Shared Reality, a new category of entertainment bringing fans closer to the action than ever before, with the same standard of excellence that ESPN stands for. With the addition of sports like tennis, incredible new college content, and a wide breadth of championship coverage, Cosm can now super serve every sports fan, regardless of their favorite sport, team, or league."

Said Kevin Lopes, ESPN Vice President of Sports Business Development & Innovation: "ESPN has always had a relentless passion to provide fans with unique, innovative experiences. What we're doing with Cosm is a prime example of that, and one that marks another exciting step into the world of immersive sports presentations for fans."

Cosm's first two public venues, set to open in 2024 in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park and Dallas at Grandscape , will deliver state-of-the-art visuals and merge the energy of the crowd with elevated food and beverage service to make guests feel like they are sitting front row, courtside, or rink-side at live events taking place across the world.

Details of the schedule of events upon the opening of Cosm's venues will be shared at a later date.

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in, what is called, Shared Reality. As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

SOURCE Cosm