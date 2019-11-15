Arizona State University and Alteryx Join Forces to Enable Smart City Initiatives in Phoenix Metro Area

TEMPE, Ariz. and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University (ASU) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced a collaboration to accelerate Smart City program development in the Phoenix Metro area via advanced analytic solutions. Dean Stoecker, CEO of Alteryx, discussed the partnership during his keynote address at the ASU Smart Region Summit, hosted today in Phoenix.

"Higher education institutions are at the forefront of technical innovation and have an immense responsibility to empower the success of our future workforce," said Stoecker. "Today's summit and the university's Smart City Cloud Innovation Center are indicative of ASU's leadership in both areas. Alteryx has a proven track record of enabling Smart City solutions across the globe and we are proud to partner with an organization equally dedicated to driving remarkable social outcomes. Together, we are putting our powerful analytics platform in the hands of those capable of creating the cities and economies of tomorrow with data science and analytics."

ASU, recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the most innovative university for the fifth consecutive year, opened the Smart City Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) in March 2019, designed to improve digital experiences for smart city designers, expand technology alternatives and spur economic development. As part of the CIC (pronounced "kick"), ASU faculty and students can leverage the Alteryx Platform to solve submitted challenges that will help enable smarter communities in Phoenix, preparing students to solve real-world business issues and driving social impact.

"It is rare to find industry-leading companies like Alteryx who are passionate about aiding higher education institutes like ASU in our mission of social embeddedness," said Lev Gonick, chief information officer at ASU. "Through this collaboration, our students will gain access to a modern, end-to-end data analytics platform that will not only allow them to discover and implement smart city solutions, but will also set them up for success as they graduate college and enter the workforce. We're excited to explore additional possibilities with Alteryx as we partner across the private and public sectors to accelerate innovation and drive social good."

Alteryx is helping ASU further accelerate data literacy and development of the future workforce via the Alteryx for Good (AFG) university program, which allows educators to incorporate data science and analytics into curricula and engage students in predictive, statistical and spatial analytics. Learn more about the AFG program and higher education opportunities here.

