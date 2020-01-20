Arizona Street Art Gains International Spotlight

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Fine Art has launched the emerging street artist AtZ onto the international art scene. An Arizona native, AtZ has been immersed in street art, painting and creation from a very young age. Like a few other contemporary street artists, AtZ highly values his anonymity, preferring to live a private life to personal fame and notoriety. This desire to maintain anonymity presented a challenge in gaining visibility on the national and international stage, especially in today's Instagram age. Enter American Fine Art, Inc., a leader in fine art with an impressive showcase gallery right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale's Art District, serving as artist agents, international publishers, and Old Town Scottsdale's only hot glass studio. Through their exclusive representation of AtZ's original artworks the elusive artist is able to keep his highly guarded identity unknown and speak to a broader audience with his art.

"My Background" by AtZ Exclusively at American Fine Art, Inc. "Food For Thought" by AtZ Exclusively at American Fine Art, Inc.

As he continues to create and show his work for the world to see and judge, the jury is already back with the unanimous verdict. His work, his style, his fresh approach to the old school of back alley graffiti and new highbrow street art has made it to the realm of fine art and so far, his fans and collectors cannot get enough. AtZ's works are now in private collections as well as public spaces around the world from New Zealand to New York. An intellectual talent blended with the rare passion and ability to convey a gritty message that covers the world all the way from anarchy to zillionaires - it's all painted by AtZ.

This is the first artist from Arizona that the gallery has carried and already one of the most popular artists in the gallery's storied history. AtZ works predominantly in acrylics, spray paint, and stencil. Having had no formal art training, he looks to his predecessors in the world of street art like Crash and Banksy as well as the Pop Art Masters including Warhol and Basquiat. AtZ is particularly drawn to Renaissance art, greatly impacted by the works he saw in museums growing up. He sees a parallel between his work and Renaissance art, which sought to capture the experience of the individual and mystery of the world. He continues to grow with each painting considering each work of art created as an integral part of his artistic journey that teaches him something valuable to carry forward.

Currently American Fine Art hosts American Fine Street Art, an exhibition of the established and emerging Street Artists—AtZ, Banksy, Dotmaster, and Mr. Brainwash alongside renowned Pop Art masters Warhol, Murakami and Lichtenstein. The exhibition showcases the development of Street Art using iconic examples from all of these internationally acclaimed and world-renowned artists.

Exhibit on view through March 31, 2020.

Original artworks available for sale on a first come first serve basis,

visit early for the most complete selection.

American Fine Art, Inc.

3908 N. Scottsdale Rd. | Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480.990.1200 | Warhol.me

Contact:

Courtney Hood

480-990-1200

232611@email4pr.com

SOURCE American Fine Art, Inc.