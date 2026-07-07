Arizona Teachers Invited to Apply for Classroom Funding through Desert Financial's Adopt-A-Teacher Program

100 educators will receive $1,000 each to support classroom needs

PHOENIX, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona K-12 teachers are invited to apply for funding to support their classrooms through Desert Financial Credit Union's annual Adopt-A-Teacher program.

Applications will be open from July 7-24, offering educators across the state the opportunity to receive financial support for classroom projects, supplies and initiatives that enhance learning. This year, 100 teachers will be selected to receive $1,000 each, helping bring essential resources directly to their students.

"Desert Financial was founded by teachers, and that connection continues to guide how we support educators today," said Desert Financial President & CEO Jeff Meshey. "Through Adopt-A-Teacher, we're proud to invest in the people who are shaping the next generation and creating opportunities for students to succeed."

Teachers at Title I schools will be given priority consideration, though all K-12 educators across Arizona are encouraged to apply. The application asks for basic information about the teacher, their school and a brief description of how the funds would be used to benefit students.

Selected recipients will be notified on Aug. 18 and will have until Aug. 28 to accept the award.

Since launching the Adopt-A-Teacher program 6 years ago, Desert Financial has supported 186 selected teachers purchase science kits, technology, flexible seating, robotics equipment, STEM materials and other tools totaling $328,700.

Teachers throughout Arizona are eligible to apply. Being a member at Desert Financial Credit Union is not necessary.

Educators interested in applying can visit DesertFinancial.com/AdoptATeacher to learn more and submit an application.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

For more than 87 years, Desert Financial has been Arizona's most trusted local credit union with more than 500,000 members and over $9 billion in assets. With 50+ locations across Arizona and top-rated digital banking, it's easy for members to click, call or come in. In 2026, members received $16 million back via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at DesertFinancial.com.

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union