Desert Financial Credit Union Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Jamie Britton to help drive Desert Financial's continued growth

PHOENIX, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union has named Jamie Britton as its new chief financial officer, bringing more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership to the organization.

"Desert Financial Credit Union's tireless commitment to membership and giving back is an inspiring reminder of the important role credit unions can play in the communities we serve," said Britton. "I look forward to joining the team and helping lead our organization through the years ahead as we build on 87 years of financial stability and success in serving Arizona."

Britton joins Desert Financial from First Foundation Bank, where he has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since August 2023. In this role, he helped guide the institution through complex balance sheet challenges and evolving regulatory requirements.

Prior to First Foundation Bank, Britton held executive leadership roles at Texas Security Bank and Texas Capital Bank, where he led enterprise-wide initiatives spanning strategic and financial planning, forecasting, stress testing, corporate treasury, accounting and investor communications. Britton also previously served at SunTrust Bank and Andersen Consulting (now Accenture).

Known for his collaborative, data-driven approach, Britton prioritizes mentorship and continuous learning in building high-performing teams. He holds a Master of Science in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Arizona State University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Britton's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Desert Financial continues to scale its operations, strengthen its financial foundation and support long-term growth for members across the state.

"Jamie brings a rare combination of technical expertise, strategic vision and steady leadership at a critical time in our growth," said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO of Desert Financial. "His experience navigating complex financial environments and building strong organizations will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact across Arizona. Just as importantly, Jamie is a collaborative leader who invests in people, making him a natural fit for our culture and long-term vision."

For more information about Desert Financial, visit DesertFinancial.com.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

For more than 87 years, Desert Financial has been Arizona's most trusted local credit union with more than 500,000 members and $9 billion in assets. With 50+ locations across Arizona and top-rated digital banking, it's easy for members to click, call or come in. In 2026, members received $16 million back via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at DesertFinancial.com.

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union