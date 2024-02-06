ARIZONA TEAMSTERS APPLAUD INTRODUCTION OF WAREHOUSE WORKER PROTECTION BILL

Bill Protects Workers from Warehouse Quotas, Unsafe Working Conditions

PHOENIX, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters applauded the introduction of Arizona House Bill 2682, which would create transparency around dangerous quotas in warehouses and ensure unrealistic work conditions do not interfere with legally protected breaks for workers.

"The Teamsters and workers across Arizona are grateful to State Representative Oscar De Los Santos for introducing this vital piece of legislation," said Dawn Schumann, Local 104 Political Director. "This bill will save warehouse workers' lives and protect workers from being treated like cogs in a machine by corporate giants like Amazon. We urge the Arizona House to swiftly pass this bill, and for the State Senate to do the same."

"I'm proud to partner with the Teamsters to introduce House Bill 2682 to protect worker rights and safety," said Rep. Oscar De Los Santos. "This bill would bolster worker safety by requiring employers to form joint labor management safety committees. That helps everybody by identifying and addressing potential safety issues before they become acute, or workers get hurt. The legislation also protects workers who file complaints by outlawing retaliation and discrimination, and it requires more transparency regarding quotas that employees need to meet."

The bill has been assigned to the Arizona House Rules Committee and awaits a hearing. California, Minnesota, New York, and Washington have all passed similar warehouse worker protection bills.

Teamsters Local 104 represents workers throughout Arizona.

