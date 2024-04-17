ARIZONA TEAMSTERS TO CRUISE: STAY OFF OUR STREETS

Company's Autonomous Vehicles Are Unsafe, Not Fit to Operate in Arizona

PHOENIX, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 104, regarding Cruise's announcement that it will begin testing its autonomous vehicle fleet this week in Phoenix:

"Cruise has a deeply troubling record of dangerous incidents involving its autonomous vehicles. This company must not be allowed to test its vehicles on Arizona roads.

"The Teamsters represent thousands of professional drivers who work on our state's roads and highways every day. Our members and the general public do not feel safe operating next to Cruise vehicles and for good reason.

"Cruise recently suspended operations nationwide after a string of safety incidents in which its vehicles left a pedestrian grievously injured, collided with fire trucks, blocked waste trucks, nearly collided with children in two separate incidents, caused a massive traffic jam outside of a music festival, and triggered a 20-car pileup in a tunnel.

"Our union urges elected officials and regulators to require that Cruise release its complete and comprehensive safety data. The public has a right to transparency and safety information from a company that plans to use our public roads as its testing ground for autonomous technology.

"The Teamsters will fight Cruise's full resumption of autonomous vehicle operation in Arizona. We cannot allow this company's path of destruction in California to happen in our state."

