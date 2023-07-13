ARIZONA TEAMSTERS READY TO STRIKE FOR FIRST CONTRACT AT REPUBLIC SERVICES

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

13 Jul, 2023, 16:20 ET

Teamsters Local 104 Members Vote to Authorize ULP Strike in Waste Giant's Backyard

PHOENIX, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 104 members in Phoenix have voted by 99 percent to authorize a strike at Republic Services after months of contentious contract negotiations for a first contract. The 116 waste workers seek to address years of concerns regarding pay, health care, safety, working conditions, and lack of respect. The company continues to stall in negotiations and has committed several unfair labor practice (ULP) charges during the workers' organizing and bargaining efforts.

"Republic Services does not value us as workers and is continuously violating federal law," said Danny Domingez, a five-year driver at Republic Services serving on the worker-led bargaining committee. "All we want is a fair contract."

In October, Domingez and his co-workers overcame a fierce anti-union campaign by Republic Services to join Local 104. In February and March, more than 100 additional Republic Services workers voted overwhelmingly for Teamster representation in two separate elections at facilities in North Phoenix and Mesa, Ariz.

"The company continues to delay negotiations. After months of failing to address these workers' demands, our members sent a clear message to Republic Services by voting overwhelmingly to strike," said Josh Graves, Vice President of Local 104. "They are fired up and ready to hit the streets if Republic doesn't get back to the table and take these negotiations seriously." 

Headquartered in Phoenix, Republic Services [NYSE: RSG] is the second-largest trash collection and landfill company in the U.S. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 7,000 Republic Services workers nationwide.

Over the last several years, Republic Services has forced high-profile strikes across the U.S., disrupting trash collection for hundreds of thousands of people and putting communities at risk.

"Our fight at Republic Services is growing by the day. Teamsters in Arizona are on the front lines in Republic's backyard. They have shown immense strength in their determination to secure a first contract that reflects their worth," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "Teamsters nationwide are standing by, prepared to take militant action, and ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder against the corporate greed and exploitation."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971 
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS ENDORSE BIPARTISAN AMERICAN FOOD FOR AMERICAN SCHOOLS ACT

TEAMSTERS APPLAUD CALIFORNIA SENATE TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE FOR PASSING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE BILL AB 316

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.