Arizonans Prep for Virtual Celebration as Governor Ducey Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Arizona School Choice Week"

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, an Arizona governor has officially recognized the last week of January as School Choice Week, a week to raise awareness about K-12 education options. Gov. Doug Ducey's proclamation of Arizona School Choice Week (Jan. 24-Jan. 30) recognizes the state's diverse learning options and how they enhance the vibrancy of Arizona communities.

In signing the proclamation, Gov. Ducey joined more than a dozen other governors and hundreds of mayors, councilmembers, and other leaders nationwide who have proclaimed the Week so far.

While National School Choice Week has been celebrated annually since 2011, this year's celebration will take place entirely through virtual or socially-distanced events, such as a drive-in movie screening of "Miss Virginia" for families in Mesa. Whether in cars, on social media, or at-home, more than 800 activities will shine a light on school choices and how finding a good fit can transform a child's life. More than 33,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide.

"This Week encourages schools to celebrate their unique missions, and families to choose the best education fit for them, whether that's a traditional public school, public magnet school, public charter school, private school, online school, or homeschooling, said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are sincerely grateful to Gov. Ducey for his recognition, and to all those taking the time to celebrate during this challenging school year."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

