Arizona's Premier K-12 School and Resource Fair to Kick off School Choice Week

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Arizona families will kick off National School Choice Week 2020 at a K-12 school and resource fair on Saturday, Jan. 25, hosted by a diverse coalition of organizations and community leaders. The event will feature dozens of school vendors that families can visit with, including representatives from traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, homeschool organizations, microschools, vocational programs, and special education organizations.

The Arizona School Fair is free and open to the public. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments, activities, and fun for the entire family, including face painting, a balloon artist, and a MacBook computer giveaway.

The school fair will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel's Citrus Pavilion, located at 2400 E. Missouri Ave. Parking and admission are free. Community members can learn more and register at azschoolfair.com.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We welcome families from across Arizona to come and learn more about their educational options," said Sarah Raybon, state director of Arizona CAPE. "Our state has a rich and diverse landscape of options and what better way to celebrate National School Choice Week than to showcase all of these great educational choices."

This event is sponsored by Arizona CAPE, Love Your School, Prenda Schools, Arizona School Tuition Organization Association (ASTOA), American Federation for Children, EdChoice, The Libre Initiative, Arizona Charter Schools Association, Americans for Prosperity Arizona, and Choose a School.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

