Arka Express Improves Safety and Efficiency with Trucker Path for Fleets

Truck-specific routing also streamlines workflow processes and improves driver retention

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Path, providers of the most comprehensive and relied upon mobile app for North American truckers, today announced that Arka Express has realized measurable benefits following the deployment of truck-specific Trucker Path for Fleets for routing and additional app features across its fleet.

Arka Express has gained many benefits with Trucker Path for Fleets including: 50% fewer low-clearance incidents, fuel optimization leading to a 1% to 3% reduction in spending, a drop in annual driver turnover from 117% to 94%, and streamlined in-cab and back-office business processes.

Illinois-based Arka Express operates more than 800 power units, primarily in areas where older infrastructure and truck-restricted routes increase routing complexity. As the fleet expanded rapidly, the company identified a growing risk tied to drivers using consumer navigation tools that lack truck-specific routing. To address the issue, Arka Express deployed Trucker Path for Fleets on company-issued Android tablets.

"Trucker Path's turn-by-turn, truck-friendly routing has made a measurable difference in both safety and efficiency," said Igor Naumov, director of safety at Arka Express. "Our drivers rely on it daily for accurate routing, real-time road conditions, and reliable parking availability information, which has reduced route-related delays and improved their overall experience, along with customer satisfaction."

Trucker Path for Fleets at Arka Express is also integrated with the carrier's Samsara ELDs and 10 Speed Transportation Management System. The integrations allow Hours-of-Service data to sync directly into navigation and automatically populate routes when drivers accept assignments, reducing manual entry and in-cab distractions.

"The experience with Trucker Path for Fleets at Arka Express showcases the benefits that drove the solution's development," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "For all types of fleets and drivers, our technology brings measurable value for operations and drivers by reducing costs and improving life on the road."

