Trucker Path Community Names 2026 Top 100 Truck Stops

Over 1 million commercial truck drivers recognize best chain and independent facilities

First Sustained Excellence Award given to facilities on the list for five years in a row

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Path, providers of the most comprehensive and relied upon mobile app for North American truckers, today announced their annual ranking of chain and independent truck stops. The 2026 winners stood out for their range of offerings and their dedication to customer service among the more than 9,000 truck stops and about 10,000 additional fueling locations on the Trucker Path app.

The nation’s top truck stops were chosen by over 1 million drivers using the Trucker Path app. For its annual Top Truck Stops rankings, Trucker Path gathered in-app ratings and reviews over the past 12 months to determine the Top 100 facilities nationwide.

"We are proud to showcase the nation's top facilities for truck drivers," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "This year, we are also naming the truck stops that have been selected by the Trucker Path community as one of the nation's Top 100 annually for each of the past five years. That significant achievement, and the recognition for all winners, means their customers can count on these truck stops to help make truckers' lives on the road easier."

The nation's top truck stops were chosen by over 1 million drivers using the Trucker Path app. For its annual Top Truck Stops rankings, Trucker Path gathered in-app ratings and reviews over the past 12 months to determine the Top 100 facilities nationwide.

The Top 5 lists include the chain and independent locations with the highest ratings in their respective categories. The Top 10 list includes both chain and independent locations.

Top 5 Chain Truck Stops For 2026

1 st Place – Toot 'n Totum #105, Stratford, Texas

Place – Toot 'n Totum #105, Stratford, Texas 2 nd Place – Rutter's #85, Bedford, Pennsylvania

Place – Rutter's #85, Bedford, Pennsylvania 3 rd Place – Kwik Star #1276, South Beloit, Illinois

Place – Kwik Star #1276, South Beloit, Illinois 4 th Place – Love's Travel Stop # 581, Salina, Utah

Place – Love's Travel Stop # 581, Salina, Utah 5th Place – Truck Stop Sunoco, Grantsville, Maryland

"Toot'n Totum has been serving travelers for 75 years and this honor belongs to our team members in Stratford and at all of our truck stop locations who show up every day committed to taking care of the drivers who keep America moving," said Toot'n Totum CEO Andrew Mitchell. "Being named a Top Truck Stop Chain—alongside our Stratford location earning the number one spot in the country—is recognition that our teams earn one driver at a time, one stop at a time. We couldn't be more proud of them.

"To the truckers who voted for us—thank you for trusting us with your stops," Mitchell added. "Professional drivers are the backbone of our economy, and serving them well is something our team takes personally. We're grateful to every driver who took the time to share their experience, and we're honored that the Trucker Path community has recognized Toot'n Totum as a place where they're valued."

Top 5 Independent Truck Stops For 2026

1 st Place – Stone's Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota

Place – Stone's Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota 2 nd Place – Rainbow Trucker's Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada

Place – Rainbow Trucker's Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada 3 rd Place – Dysarts Truckstop, Bangor, Maine

Place – Dysarts Truckstop, Bangor, Maine 4 th Place – Abbyland Travel Center, Curtiss, Wisconsin

Place – Abbyland Travel Center, Curtiss, Wisconsin 5th Place – Compass Travel Center, DeMotte, Indiana

"This honor is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the opinion of the drivers we serve every day," said Darin Whitlock, store manager at Stone's Truck Stop. "I'm incredibly proud of our team for the high level of care and service they demonstrate every day by maintaining a clean and welcoming facility. We strive to offer the services that the trucking community values, including fuel, a café, prepared meals and beverages, showers, and laundry facilities. We're grateful to Trucker Path and to every driver who took the time to vote."

Overall Top 10 Truck Stops for 2026

TRUCK STOPS FOR 2026

1 st Place – Toot 'n Totum #105, Stratford, Texas

Place – Toot 'n Totum #105, Stratford, Texas 2 nd Place – Rutter's #85, Bedford, Pennsylvania

Place – Rutter's #85, Bedford, Pennsylvania 3 rd Place – Kwik Star #1276, South Beloit, Illinois

Place – Kwik Star #1276, South Beloit, Illinois 4 th Place – Love's Travel Stop # 581, Salina, Utah

Place – Love's Travel Stop # 581, Salina, Utah 5 th Place – Truck Stop Sunoco, Grantsville, Maryland

Place – Truck Stop Sunoco, Grantsville, Maryland 6 th Place – Stone's Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota

Place – Stone's Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota 7 th Place – Kwik Trip # 1212, Worthington, Minnesota

Place – Kwik Trip # 1212, Worthington, Minnesota 8 th Place – Sheetz Buckhorn #769, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

Place – Sheetz Buckhorn #769, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania 9 th Place – Rainbow Trucker's Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada

Place – Rainbow Trucker's Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada 10th Place – Kwik Star #589, Marion, Indiana

For 2026, a Sustained Excellence Award was also presented to truck stops who have been on the Top 100 list for the past five years, including:

Loves Travel Stop #795, Madras, Oregon

Kwik Trip #603, Wilson, Wisconsin

Drivers across the nation can look for Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops, which display a window decal honoring the locations for their place in the annual ranking. Go here for a complete list of the 2026 Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops.

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers and Trucker Path Insurance, a digitally-enabled retail insurance agency designed to connect insurance carriers with truck drivers and small fleets. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com .

SOURCE Trucker Path