Trucker Path Now Available Through the Platform Science Virtual Vehicle Marketplace

Full suite of driver-centric tools now deployable fleetwide

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Path , providers of the most comprehensive and relied upon mobile app for North American truckers, today announced that its full suite of driver-centric tools and solutions is now available through the Platform Science Virtual Vehicle Marketplace . This integration delivers real-time access to trusted maps, truck-optimized routing, and resource locating – providing drivers and dispatchers with a unified experience that improves safety, increases efficiency, and reduces friction between the cab and back office. Features of the Trucker Path app include:

Trucker Path's full suite of driver-centric tools and solutions is now available through the Platform Science Virtual Vehicle Marketplace. This integration delivers real-time access to trusted maps, truck-optimized routing, and resource locating – providing drivers and dispatchers with a unified experience that improves safety, increases efficiency, and reduces friction between drivers and the back office

Trip planning and truck-specific turn-by-turn navigation

Live parking availability at truck stops, rest areas and thousands of additional locations

Weigh station status along routes

Points of interest catering to truckers (truck stops, wash stations, hotels, and more)

Community / crowd-sourced updates (road conditions, parking availability, dock insights, etc.)

"By integrating Trucker Path into the Platform Science environment, fleets can capitalize on all of our capabilities directly within their current ecosystem, eliminating the need for drivers to switch between apps," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "For drivers, this means less distraction, safer routing, and less time wasted finding parking or getting to their destination. This integration supports drivers while also providing significant operational improvements for fleets."

"Trucker Path delivers the kind of actionable, driver-centric intelligence that modern fleets need to maintain peak performance on the road. With the addition of Trucker Path, fleets now have more choices within a growing category in the Platform Science Marketplace," said Joe Jumayao, VP of Business Development, Platform Science. "Our Virtual Vehicle platform provides access to accurate, real-time data and intelligence, enabling fleets to reduce administrative overhead, improve compliance with height, weight, and HOS requirements, and deliver a safer, more predictable experience for their drivers. The result is higher satisfaction, reduced turnover, and increased operational efficiency. "

North Carolina-based freight carrier Cargo Transporters, a Platform Science customer, is rolling out Trucker Path across their entire fleet. Currently, the app's map data is being installed on Platform Science in-cab tablets to facilitate truck routing. In the future, the company plans to overlay fuel stop information on those routes.

"Our drivers were not satisfied with our previous navigation tool," said Jerry Sigmon, Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Cargo Transporters. "After we had an opportunity to talk to Trucker Path and heard good things from drivers with personal Trucker Path accounts, we demoed the app with drivers and they liked it, especially its truck-friendly routes and navigation functionality. That's when we made the decision to switch our entire fleet to Trucker Path on Platform Science."

For more information about the Trucker Path integration, visit the Virtual Vehicle Marketplace .

About Trucker Path

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers and Trucker Path Insurance, a digitally-enabled retail insurance agency designed to connect insurance carriers with truck drivers and small fleets. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses, and industries evolve. In Feb. 2025, Platform Science acquired Trimble's global transportation telematics business units to accelerate the future of transportation technology through the global expansion of Virtual Vehicle. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com .

