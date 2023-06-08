Arkadios Capital Lands $350MM UBS Team

BIRMINGHAM, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Garner Wealth Partners, a renowned full-service wealth management registered independent advisor, proudly announces its strategic decision to transition its $350MM in assets under advisement to Arkadios Capital, an award-winning independent hybrid broker-dealer.

Founded in 1998 by Stewart Webb and Gerald Garner, Webb Garner Wealth Partners has a rich history of providing comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. With extensive experience gained at Salomon Smith Barney, they merged their businesses in 2006 to create a unique firm focused on building long-term relationships, flexibility and community involvement. They were previously with UBS.

"We wanted to establish a firm that places our clients and their communities at the forefront," said Gerald Garner, co-founder of Webb Garner Wealth Partners. "After spending 25 years with big Wall Street brokerage firms, we aspired to not only build an independent firm that offers our clients the same products and services they are accustomed to, but we also wanted to create a culture of flexibility, unique solutions and boutique service."

Recognizing the shifting landscape of the financial industry, Webb Garner Wealth Partners sought a partner that shared their values and commitment to advisor-centric practices. After careful consideration, they selected Arkadios Capital.

Arkadios Capital, founded by successful advisors for successful advisors, has established a sterling reputation as an independent broker-dealer that empowers entrepreneurial advisors through true flexibility. With more than 20 years of experience as an independent advisor, Arkadios founder David Millican understands the importance of prioritizing the needs of advisors and their clients above all else.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stewart Webb and Gerald Garner to the Arkadios family. This partnership not only allows us to learn from their expertise but also provides us with an opportunity to help them take their business to the next level," said Millican. "Additionally, establishing a significant presence in Birmingham aligns perfectly with our strategic growth plans."

By joining forces with Arkadios Capital, Webb Garner Wealth Partners is poised to enhance its service offerings, expand its reach and provide clients with an even higher level of customized wealth management solutions. Clients can expect the same dedication, expertise and personalized approach they have come to rely on from Webb Garner, now backed by the support and resources of Arkadios Capital.

