Arkadios Capital Marks Growth and Success in 2023, Eyes Continued Expansion in 2024

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkadios Capital, a leading hybrid broker-dealer, marks another year of remarkable growth, adding 15 advisory groups and nearly $3 billion in new assets to their platform.

Driven by strategic decisions and effective leadership, it has earned a reputation as the broker-dealer partner of choice for elite wealth advisors focused on growing their business while delivering a premier client experience.

Arkadios Capital CEO David Millican

"As we enter 2024, Arkadios remains dedicated to providing larger teams and advisors with an elite platform to power their business and better serve clients," said Founder and CEO David Millican. "Our commitment to flexibility and the autonomy to grow their businesses according to their vision positions Arkadios as the ideal partner in the rapidly evolving independent RIA space."

Key personnel additions in 2023 further fortified Arkadios's leadership team. Nathan Stibbs joined as the Director of Corporate Strategy, bringing over 20 years of experience to guide the firm's strategic initiatives. Hugh Tarbutton assumed the role of Executive Director, contributing valuable insights to the firm's operational excellence. At the same time, Heather Bailey was appointed as the Director of Business Consulting, enhancing Arkadios's business consulting capabilities.

For the second consecutive year, Arkadios Capital earned a coveted spot on the prestigious Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) Georgia Chapter Fast 40 list, a testament to the company's sustained growth and success.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized Arkadios as one of the fastest-growing privately-held companies for the second year and identified it among the 10 Largest Financial Planning and Advisory Firms in Atlanta.

Additionally, Financial Planning Magazine named Arkadios an ELITE IBD, recognizing the firm's excellence in the independent broker-dealer space. Such accolades affirm Arkadios's commitment to providing top-tier services and fostering a thriving community of financial professionals.

The success of 2023 follows a record-breaking year in 2022, during which Arkadios added $3.2 billion in assets through the affiliation of 42 advisors across 15 offices, contributing to $16 million in new revenue.

Arkadios Capital anticipates building on this momentum in 2024, fostering continued growth, innovation and unparalleled support for its advisors.

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker/dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. Specializing in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms, Arkadios has grown to more than $9B in affiliated assets and over 200 advisors with 42 offices across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information visit arkadios.com.

