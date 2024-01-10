Arkadios Capital Marks Growth and Success in 2023, Eyes Continued Expansion in 2024

News provided by

Arkadios Capital

10 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkadios Capital, a leading hybrid broker-dealer, marks another year of remarkable growth, adding 15 advisory groups and nearly $3 billion in new assets to their platform.

Driven by strategic decisions and effective leadership, it has earned a reputation as the broker-dealer partner of choice for elite wealth advisors focused on growing their business while delivering a premier client experience.

Continue Reading
Arkadios Capital CEO David Millican
Arkadios Capital CEO David Millican

"As we enter 2024, Arkadios remains dedicated to providing larger teams and advisors with an elite platform to power their business and better serve clients," said Founder and CEO David Millican. "Our commitment to flexibility and the autonomy to grow their businesses according to their vision positions Arkadios as the ideal partner in the rapidly evolving independent RIA space."

Key personnel additions in 2023 further fortified Arkadios's leadership team. Nathan Stibbs joined as the Director of Corporate Strategy, bringing over 20 years of experience to guide the firm's strategic initiatives. Hugh Tarbutton assumed the role of Executive Director, contributing valuable insights to the firm's operational excellence. At the same time, Heather Bailey was appointed as the Director of Business Consulting, enhancing Arkadios's business consulting capabilities.

For the second consecutive year, Arkadios Capital earned a coveted spot on the prestigious Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) Georgia Chapter Fast 40 list, a testament to the company's sustained growth and success.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized Arkadios as one of the fastest-growing privately-held companies for the second year and identified it among the 10 Largest Financial Planning and Advisory Firms in Atlanta.

Additionally, Financial Planning Magazine named Arkadios an ELITE IBD, recognizing the firm's excellence in the independent broker-dealer space. Such accolades affirm Arkadios's commitment to providing top-tier services and fostering a thriving community of financial professionals.

The success of 2023 follows a record-breaking year in 2022, during which Arkadios added $3.2 billion in assets through the affiliation of 42 advisors across 15 offices, contributing to $16 million in new revenue.

Arkadios Capital anticipates building on this momentum in 2024, fostering continued growth, innovation and unparalleled support for its advisors.

About Arkadios Capital
Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker/dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. Specializing in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms, Arkadios has grown to more than $9B in affiliated assets and over 200 advisors with 42 offices across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information visit arkadios.com.

SOURCE Arkadios Capital

Also from this source

Two Firms Managing $600MM Leave Triad for Arkadios

Two Firms Managing $600MM Leave Triad for Arkadios

Two leading wealth advisory groups, RBG Capital and Peachtree Wealth Advisors, have transitioned their collective clients' assets under advisement to ...
Arkadios Capital Lands Breakaway Advisors with $800MM in AUA

Arkadios Capital Lands Breakaway Advisors with $800MM in AUA

Clover Capital Partners, a new Atlanta-based independent wealth advisory firm that collectively manages more than $800MM, is launching through...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.