Two Firms Managing $600MM Leave Triad for Arkadios

Dec. 13, 2023

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading wealth advisory groups, RBG Capital and Peachtree Wealth Advisors, have transitioned their collective clients' assets under advisement to hybrid broker-dealer Arkadios Capital.

With combined assets exceeding $600 million, both firms were formerly affiliated with Triad Advisors.

Nathan Stibbs, Director of Corporate Strategy, Arkadios Capital

Peachtree Wealth Advisors, founded by David Frank and Jonathan Lindvig in 2004, is an Atlanta-based wealth management firm specializing in financial planning, investment management and estate planning services.  They oversee over $325 million in client assets.

"As we approach our 20th anniversary, our partnership with Arkadios Capital will provide our team and clients access to innovative tools, resources, and investment opportunities for the next 20 years," said Lindvig.

RBG Capital, headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, boasts a cohesive team with over 100 years of combined experience in wealth management and investment banking.  With assets under administration exceeding $275 million, RBG Capital is led by Steve Lichtblau, Mike Walling, and Christopher Gee.

"One of our highest priorities was to identify a partner with a deep understanding of our M&A and wealth management clients' needs and objectives," said Walling, the Managing Director. "Arkadios Capital mirrors our entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to agility, enabling us to effectively service and craft bespoke solutions for our high and ultra-high net worth clients."

Both firms made the decision to join Arkadios in advance of Triad's upcoming consolidation into Osaic. 

"We are thrilled to welcome both Peachtree Wealth and RBG Capital to Arkadios and our growing community of elite financial advisors," said Nate Stibbs, director of corporate strategy with Arkadios Capital. "These are both highly entrepreneurial firms with significant growth potential, and they align perfectly with our culture and values.  We look forward to helping them accelerate growth through our innovative platform of private wealth solutions."

Atlanta-based Arkadios Capital has been consistently recognized as one of the fastest growing independent broker/dealers in the industry and was named an Elite IBD by Financial Planning magazine.  In 2023, Arkadios was named one of the 40 fastest growing companies in Georgia.

Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker/dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. It has grown to more than $9B in affiliated assets and more than 160 advisors with 42 offices across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information visit arkadios.com.

