Arkansans to Access Free Dental Care

Volunteers of all types are needed, including hundreds of general volunteers and health professionals such as dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and pharmacists.

Children and adults of all ages are welcome to attend. Doors open at 6:00 a.m. each day for cleanings, fillings and extractions. Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. No income or eligibility requirements are necessary.

Since ArMOM started in 2007, over 20,000 patients have been treated in only 22 total clinic days. The number of procedures performed is staggering. With approximately 33,000 extractions of bad teeth and over 14,500 fillings and other restorations, ArMOM has donated an estimated $11,500,000 worth of free dental care to patients who might otherwise have no hope of receiving care.

Organized by the Arkansas State Dental Association, ArMOM is funded by several sponsors, including the Walmart Foundation and the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation. Sponsorships are still available.

For more information about the clinic, volunteering or sponsorships, please visit www.arkansasmissionofmercy.org or call 1-800-501-2732.

About Arkansas Mission of Mercy (ArMOM)

ArMOM is an annual two-day free dental clinic for underserved Arkansans sponsored by the Arkansas State Dental Association. All services are provided free of charge by members of the Arkansas State Dental Association, assisted by a host of volunteers. ArMOM provides dental care for the relief of pain to underserved Arkansans. For more information, visit arkansasmissionofmercy.org.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last year. For more information, visit deltadentalar.com.

