"Arkansas School Choice Week" Recognized for Sixth Year in Row; Families Prep for Virtual Celebration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth straight year, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Arkansas School Choice Week by the state's governor. This year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proclamation for the Week recognizes that every child in Arkansas deserves access to an effective education, and it is important for parents to explore and identify the best learning option for their child.

More than a dozen other governors so far, as well as hundreds of county, city, and town leaders, have officially recognized Jan. 24-30 as School Choice Week. Nationally, more than 33,000 virtual celebrations have been planned for the Week, which seeks to raise awareness about choice in K-12 education.

From social media contests to at-home celebrations, Arkansas parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 462 activities to celebrate school choices and spark conversations about the diverse and innovative learning opportunities that help children succeed. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will be participating in the Week.

"Celebrating school choice means celebrating children, families, and teachers—and the way that educational opportunities positively impact each of them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "During this challenging school year, we're grateful to Gov. Hutchinson for supporting Arkansas families in celebrating educational opportunity."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information or to watch Gov. Hutchinson's video message about the Week, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/arkansas .

