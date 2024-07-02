ARKEMA ACHIEVES MASS BALANCE ISCC+ CERTIFICATION AT ITS POWDER COATING RESINS FACILITY IN SPAIN

SANT CELONI, Spain, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, announces that the company has obtained ISCC+ certification for its powder coating resins facility located in Sant Celoni, Spain; as part of a larger initiative designed to decarbonize the global coating value chain. It expands Arkema's leading range of mass balance solutions with up to 40% bio-attributed powder polyester resins*, achieving a related reduction of up to 25% in product carbon footprint.

The facility houses a polyester resin production line and a state-of-the-art R&D laboratory dedicated to improving the sustainability and performance of powder coating materials. Arkema views the powder coating market as a strategic growth** area due to the inherent sustainability of those applications (solvent-free, almost zero waste, low energy consumption).

With this certification, Arkema is able to offer a complete portfolio of bio-Mass-Balance*** coating solutions, including waterborne, UV/EB, advanced liquid resins and powder resins for use across many different industries, including new mobility, decarbonized industrial environment, green buildings, and more sustainable homes including furniture, appliances applications.

"The global powder coatings market continues to show strong growth driven by megatrends across end user markets and the inherent sustainability of the technology," said Neil Tariq, Global Business Director Coating Resins at Arkema. "Arkema is committed to supporting our customers worldwide with the materials they need to further decarbonize their offers and ensure they can meet their sustainability goals."

* The site also produces polyester advanced liquid resins which can now achieve up to 25% bio attributed content and up to 20 % PCF reduction to support the decarbonization of key industrial applications like coil & packaging coatings.

** Arkema continues to invest in powder coating technology. The company recently announced a new manufacturing process that integrates up to 40% post-consumer recycled content from end-of-life packaging products into powder coating resins. In February 2019, Arkema began operations at a new first-class polyester resin manufacturing facility and dedicated laboratory in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

To learn more about this and other decarbonization certifications and efforts at Arkema, visit https://www.arkema.com/global/en/resources/post/cs/mass-balance-solutions/

*** Mass Balance: Mass balance chain of custody is designed to track the total amount of the content in scope through the production system and ensure an appropriate allocation of this content to the finished goods based on auditable bookkeeping. Property conservation principle is set to ensure that the total certified output does not exceed its original input and take into account the appropriate conversion losses and production / assembly ratios. "The ISSC+ certification of the whole supply chain guarantees that the origin of the renewable sources meets ISCC+ standards for sustainable feedstocks.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

