ARKEMA INTRODUCES BIO-BASED ACRYLIC BINDERS TO LOWER THE PRODUCT CARBON FOOTPRINT OF PERFORMANCE TEXTILES

COLOMBES, France, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkema, a leader in Specialty Materials, has launched its new range ENCOR® bio-based waterborne dispersions designed for textile printing and finishing applications. These binders, with up to 30% bio-based content(1), and up to 40% carbon footprint reduction(2) compared to traditional textile resins, are supporting the textile industry's efforts to decrease their product's carbon footprint, supporting a more sustainable lifestyle.

Carbon Reduction

"The textile value chain being responsible for 6 to 8% of the worldwide emissions (3), with an increasing demand, there is an important need to transform and reduce the carbon footprint of the sector. Bio-based solutions set the stage for the next generation of more sustainable textile products, supporting our customers to achieve their sustainability and carbon reduction goals" said Helene PERNOT - Global Sustainability Marketing Director @Coating Solutions.

"Arkema's approach encompasses the entire lifecycle": From safer product, such as formaldehyde and APEO-free (4) formulations that comply with Oeko-Tex® Eco Passport standards (6) and/or are suitable for food contact (5), to the use of renewable and lower carbon feedstocks, said Patricia BEURDELEY- Global Market Manager Nonwovens & Textile @Coating Solutions. "We also focus on end-of-life management, with work to enhance the biodegradability of our future grades, extending durability, as well as improving color solidity and washing resistance."

To learn more on the Bio-based acrylic dispersion product range, visit Link

ENCOR® is a registered trademark of Arkema

(1) A bio-based product is wholly or partly derived from biomass. The biobased content is the % breakdown based on a carbon ratio following EN16640. Bio-based products here come mainly from beetroot and sugarcane.

(2) PCF cradle-to-gate including biogenic uptake according to ISO 14040, 14044 and 14067, calculated vs fossil equivalent.

(3) https://webapps.ilo.org/static/english/intserv/working-papers/wp053/index.html

(4) Product designed without formaldehyde releasers. During normal conditions of use, these binders do not generate formaldehyde.

(5) Due to the evolution of regulations and or existing specific restrictions, it is necessary before any use in food contact applications to request the related Declaration of Compliance on specific required legislations from your Arkema commercial representatives.

(6) OEKO-TEX® Ecopassport Certificate number 24EP00062 covering the following products: ENCOR® 1159 S, ENCOR® 1219, ENCOR® 1246 S, ENCOR® 1230 S.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

Press contact:



Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 [email protected] Mike Crisp +1 864 525 9307 [email protected]

SOURCE Arkema