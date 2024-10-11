ARKEMA LAUNCHES ETHYL ACRYLATE BASED ENTIRELY ON BIOETHANOL

COLOMBES, France, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, is now producing Ethyl Acrylate exclusively from bioethanol, at its acrylic monomer facility in Carling, France. Arkema bio-based ethyl acrylate offers a bio carbon content (BCC) of 40% and a product carbon footprint (PCF) reduction of up to 30%*. Bioethanol is sustainably sourced from biomass feedstock.

*IPCC 2021 GWP100 (incl. biogenic uptake)

Karine Elie, Arkema Rheology and Specialty Additives Managing Director Herve Castres Saint Martin - Global group President, Acrylic Monomers, Arkema

"This exclusive production of bio sourced Ethyl Acrylate in Carling France will have a global significant industry impact" said Hervé Castres Saint Martin, Global Group President Acrylic monomers. "It sets the stage for the next generation of sustainable coating products, empowering both our downstream production and our customers in achieving their sustainable development goals and carbon reduction objectives."

"It will enable Arkema to expand its bio-based and lower-carbon specialty acrylic resins and additives for coating applications in fast growing markets, such as new energies, e-mobility, living comfort and building efficiency" said Karine ELIE, Arkema Rheology and Specialty Additives Managing Director.

This new milestone supports Arkema's roadmap to decarbonize its acrylic offerings, complementing the investment announced in 2023 to optimize production processes and reduce Carling's scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 20%.

