Arkema Showcases Next Generation Refrigerants at AHR Expo

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkema, a global leader in specialty materials, will spotlight its expanding portfolio of lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants and advanced thermal management solutions at this year's AHR Expo along with solutions for the rapidly growing Data Center Market segment.

Arkema Offers Lower GWP Refrigerants, Including Forane® 454B

Arkema's new generation of lower GWP refrigerants, including Forane® 454B, a leading replacement for R410A in comfort cooling applications, is positioned to support customers with proven, commercially available products that meet both regulatory demands and performance expectations. Forane® 454B offers significantly reduced global warming potential, compared to Forane® 410A, while maintaining the performance, reliability, and serviceability that OEMs and contractors expect. The lower GWP portfolio also includes: Forane® 32, Forane® 448A, Forane® 449A, Forane® 452A, Forane® 513A, and Forane® HTS 1233zd.

Forane® Refrigerants Solutions for the Expanding Data Center Market

As global demand for digital infrastructure grows, data centers face increasing pressure to improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and manage higher thermal loads. Arkema will feature its full suite of offerings engineered specifically for data center cooling and construction, including:

Chiller Systems – Forane ® 513A and Forane ® HTS 1233zd both provide a low-GWP, non-flammable solution for data center chillers (medium and low pressure), delivering strong efficiency and compatibility with existing equipment designs.

– Forane 513A and Forane HTS 1233zd both provide a low-GWP, non-flammable solution for data center chillers (medium and low pressure), delivering strong efficiency and compatibility with existing equipment designs. Direct-to-Chip Cooling – Forane ® HTS 1233zd is a high-performance heat-transfer fluid designed for direct-to-chip liquid cooling, enabling next-generation server architectures to operate at higher densities with improved thermal stability.

– Forane HTS 1233zd is a high-performance heat-transfer fluid designed for direct-to-chip liquid cooling, enabling next-generation server architectures to operate at higher densities with improved thermal stability. High-Efficiency Building Envelope – Forane® FBA 1233zd is optimized for foam insulation and roofing applications, enabling superior thermal efficiency and helping data centers reduce energy consumption across the building envelope.

Arkema offers a large range of innovative solutions for Data Centers across its three segments, adhesives solutions, coating solutions and Advanced Materials. To learn more, visit our application page on Arkema.com.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

""At AHR Expo, we're demonstrating how Arkema's refrigerants and thermal management technologies support the vast range of cooling applications—from HVAC to data center operations," said Anthony O'Donovan, President and CEO of Arkema Inc. "Our portfolio reflects our long-term commitment to sustainability, performance, and partnership with customers navigating rapid industry change."

Attendees can visit Arkema at Booth C927 to explore the full Forane® product line, meet with technical experts, and learn more about the company's roadmap for next generation refrigerants and cooling solutions.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=305AHR

