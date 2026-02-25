Arkestro Announces Collaboration with Nissan to Support Predictive Procurement Transformation

Arkestro strengthens its position in the automotive sector, supporting efforts to enhance supply chain resilience and mitigate cost volatility

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro, a predictive procurement platform, today announced that Nissan Americas has begun using Arkestro's technology as part of its efforts to modernize elements of its procurement processes. Nissan is applying Arkestro's AI‑driven capabilities to help improve data visibility, increase sourcing efficiency, and support competitive procurement activities across its operations.

Arkestro's game-theoretic capabilities and automation eliminate the time and efficiency barriers that slow traditional procurement processes. The platform is designed to streamline sourcing workflows and help organizations address common procurement constraints related to speed, data access, and event management.

Nissan has introduced the Arkestro platform within its North American operations, including teams in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as part of an initiative to explore tools that may enhance efficiency, expand competitive opportunities, and support consistency and transparency for suppliers across its direct and indirect spend.

Arkestro is actively expanding its footprint within the automotive sector, an industry undergoing what S&P Global describes as a "fundamental shift," requiring "entirely new frameworks for cost assessment and supplier relationships." As traditional cost-saving tactics lose effectiveness, procurement teams must move from reactive to predictive. Arkestro offers automotive leaders opportunities to accelerate sourcing, cutting average event cycle times and significantly reducing costs. The platform can also be used to strengthen supply chain resilience by quickly identifying alternate suppliers and mitigating risk in an increasingly volatile environment.

"We are pleased to work with Nissan as they explore new tools to support their procurement transformation efforts," said Rob DeSantis, CEO and co‑founder of Arkestro. "Our platform is built to help organizations create more efficient, transparent, and resilient sourcing processes."

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading predictive procurement platform, accelerating enterprise spend transformation and supply chain agility. By combining AI and game theory with Arkestro's patented three science technologies, Negotiation Science, Supplier Science, and Process Science, Arkestro shifts traditional procurement to become a proactive, results-driven function. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across industries, Arkestro unlocks trapped savings, optimizes negotiations, and enhances supplier collaboration. Learn more about Arkestro at www.arkestro.com

