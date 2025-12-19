Arkestro Drives Significant Customer Momentum, Growth Across Industries Heading Into 2026

With new strategic investments and customer acquisitions in 2025, the predictive procurement platform has fueled $410 billion in spend across thousands of suppliers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro , the leading predictive procurement platform accelerating enterprise scale, today announced significant customer acquisition and enterprise adoption across a diverse range of industries. In 2025 to date, Arkestro announced market-leading customer wins, including Chevron and Valvoline, driving continued predictive procurement transformation across markets.

"The cross-industry traction we've seen this year marks a major inflection point in Arkestro's trajectory. It is the kind of growth you see when a platform taps into a critical, universal need at exactly the right moment," said Rob DeSantis, CEO and Co-Founder of Arkestro. "Amidst unprecedented volatility and the urgency of the AI era, enterprises are under immense pressure to make faster, better decisions to stay ahead of competitors. Arkestro has met and exceeded that demand, and as we look toward 2026, we see even greater momentum, innovation, and growth on the horizon."

The latest milestones in a year of significant customer acquisition include the addition of major enterprise customers like Valvoline , a strategic partnership with business advisory firm BDO , and a $36M strategic investment led by energy and technology funds Aramco Ventures and Altira Group. Arkestro bolstered its executive advisory board with the appointments of several new leaders from across the supply chain and procurement landscape, including Paul Wellener, former Vice Chair at Deloitte, and Robert Turnham, former President and Board Member at Goodrich Petroleum.

Arkestro also announced a strategic partnership with Capgemini to advance predictive procurement as a transformation enabler for global enterprises. The companies are executing a joint go-to-market strategy, with Arkestro providing a complementary engine on resilient, AI-powered, autonomous supply chains. Together, Arkestro and Capgemini will help clients redefine their operating models, leveraging predictive and intelligent automation at scale to solve long-standing challenges around unmanaged spend and resource constraints.

Alongside customer and partner momentum, Arkestro closes 2025 with strong business growth. Arkestro's platform has facilitated the quoting of over 400,000 items from thousands of suppliers. These milestones underscore the platform's ability to generate instant competitive context at scale, enabling customers to uncover hidden value across thousands of line items. Furthermore, Arkestro's platform has been fueled by $410 billion in spend, providing smarter insights and driving more competitive outcomes.

Arkestro's industry leadership was consistently recognized this year, underscoring the power of its predictive procurement platform. The company was named to the 2025/26 ProcureTech100 list , which spotlights pioneers in digital procurement solutions globally. Further cementing its position as a leader in sourcing capabilities, Arkestro was also recognized for three consecutive years in the Spend Matters, A Hackett Group's SolutionMap for Sourcing .

Optimal '25, hosted in Houston, Texas, was the company's largest event to date, bringing over 400 leaders across verticals to discuss how predictive procurement is helping companies move faster, strengthen supplier relationships, and navigate the next era of supply chain operations. Featured speakers included Joshua Flowers, Senior Manager of SCM IT Category Management at Chevron, Mark Kaczynski, CFO at Nissan Americas and SVP of Information Technology for Nissan Americas, Michael Raphael, CPO at JLL, and more. To access content from this year's Optimal, and stay tuned for Optimal '26 details, click here .

