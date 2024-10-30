Arkestro Joins the AWS Partner Network to Amplify Procurement's Influence

The leader in Predictive Procurement Orchestration (PPO) joins the AWS Partner Network to redefine procurement's role in business growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro is excited to announce it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. In joining the APN, Arkestro reinforces its commitment to empowering organizations to secure competitive prices—every time they buy—while driving faster, better outcomes at scale.

Arkestro uses machine learning (ML) and behavioral science to revolutionize sourcing, eliminating the need for outdated, manual processes like pivot tables and labor-intensive negotiations. Instead, procurement teams can process quotes and secure optimal supplier agreements at a speed and accuracy that would be impossible to achieve manually. Businesses using Arkestro see an average savings of 16% in the first 60 days, unlocking value across every transaction.

"We are excited about the opportunities joining the APN opens up for our customers," said Neil Lustig, CEO of Arkestro. "Working with AWS will help us deliver an unprecedented level of operational excellence and empower procurement teams to achieve superior outcomes faster, and at a scale previously unattainable. We aim to accelerate time to market, while providing a secure, future-proof environment that elevates procurement from a cost center to a strategic growth engine for the entire organization."

The APN is a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

Joining the APN highlights Arkestro's unwavering commitment to equipping procurement teams with the cutting-edge tools needed to shape the future of sourcing. With faster, smarter outcomes delivered at scale, Arkestro helps create a powerful advantage—truly a win-win for businesses looking to transform procurement into a strategic driver of success.

Arkestro's predictive procurement platform uses data science, machine learning and behavioral science to help companies quickly get to a market competitive price, every time. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro to confidently optimize their procurement cycles with direct actions and clear recommendations, managing spend at scale without increasing headcount. See Arkestro in action at arkestro.com.

