Arkestro Joins the Infor Marketplace to Amplify Procurement's Influence with Its Infor LN Integration

The leader in Predictive Procurement Orchestration (PPO) partners with Infor Marketplace to redefine procurement's role in business growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro is excited to announce its partnership with the Infor Marketplace , a powerful collaboration designed to enable AI-driven procurement, sourcing, purchasing, and supply chain management transformation for enterprise manufacturing teams worldwide. By combining Arkestro's Predictive Procurement Orchestration (PPO) with Infor's ERP capabilities, this partnership empowers over 60,000 organizations to collect faster quotes from preferred suppliers without leaving money on the table. Arkestro's unique approach enables procurement teams to deliver competitive quote outcomes without adding cycle time.

Arkestro uses machine learning and behavioral science to change how quotes are collected, analyzed, compared, and benchmarked, eliminating the need for manual processes and spreadsheets typically used in the procurement industry. Instead, procurement teams can deliver significantly faster and simpler Requisition Approval process to stakeholders for every day quick quotes as well as securing negotiated quotes for optimal supplier agreements at a speed and accuracy that would be impossible to achieve manually. Businesses using Arkestro see an average savings of 16% in the first 60 days, unlocking value across every transaction, from big, complex quotes for logistics portfolios to simple spot buys for valves.

"This partnership with Infor is a boon for our customers," said Neil Lustig, CEO of Arkestro. "By integrating our predictive procurement technology with Infor LN ERP and Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise powered by Infor LN, our customers are heroes to their stakeholders, getting faster Purchase Orders cut with greater compliance and confidence that they are getting a good deal for the business. That's what enterprises are looking for from AI, the ability to deliver a transformative impact within their procurement and supply management functions."

"We are excited to welcome Arkestro to the Infor Marketplace," shared Sara Cruz, Senior Partner Manager at Infor. " Extensions and integrated solutions like Arkestro help our customers improve workflows, reduce cost and deliver greater efficiencies. We look forward to seeing how our customers will leverage predictive procurement technology into their procurement and supply chain operations."

The Infor Marketplace serves as a global platform featuring hundreds of solutions across all key regions, designed to complement and enhance the value of existing Infor customer investments. Joining the marketplace amplifies Arkestro's ongoing mission to empower procurement teams with the technology needed to deliver faster and smarter outcomes at scale.

About Arkestro:

Arkestro's predictive procurement platform uses data science, machine learning and behavioral science to help companies quickly get to a market competitive price, every time. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro to confidently optimize their procurement cycles with direct actions and clear recommendations, managing spend at scale without increasing headcount. See Arkestro in action at arkestro.com.

