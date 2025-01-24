Arkestro's Museum of Procurement Moves to Arizona State University

Revolutionary Exhibit Explores Procurement's Evolution and Inspires the Next Generation of Supply Chain Leaders

TEMPE, Ariz. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arizona State University (ASU) has become the newest host for Arkestro's one-of-a-kind Museum of Procurement - a traveling exhibit that celebrates the past, present, and future of procurement. As supply chains and procurement grow increasingly complex in the face of global challenges, it's more important than ever to understand and reflect on the history and evolution of these systems. This exhibit serves to inspire future supply chain and procurement leaders about the exciting opportunities that lay ahead in this critical business discipline.

The museum will reside at ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business for one year, offering students, faculty, and industry professionals a compelling glimpse into the vital role procurement has played throughout history and in the future of global business and society.

Supply chain management is woven into the fabric of modern society, ensuring the seamless flow of goods and services that sustain economies and improve lives. Reflecting on and celebrating the achievements of procurement and supply chains highlights their continued importance in addressing the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

"The Museum of Procurement serves as a testament to remind us all of the countless ways procurement has shaped our history and highlights how it will continue to define our future," said Dr. Adegoke Oke, Professor and Chair of Supply Chain Management Department. "By bringing this exhibit to Arizona State University, we are providing our students and the broader community with an unparalleled opportunity to explore the strategic importance of procurement in today's interconnected world. We're especially excited for our supply chain management students to get involved and hope to inspire curiosity for even more students to consider entering a field that will only continue to grow."

"At Arkestro, we are no strangers to the significant ways procurement defines the world around us," said Edmund Zagorin, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Arkestro. "It's evident that ASU shares our enthusiasm for the art of procurement and its importance in our global economics. I could not think of a better setting for our traveling museum's next destination."

Arkestro's Museum of Procurement is an interactive, modular exhibit highlighting notable procurement professionals through the ages and reproductions of influential procurement documents and instruments from around the world. Visitors to the museum will learn more about how different cultures handled procurement, billing, debt, accounting, and other concepts vital to a functioning civilization. The museum chronicles the evolution of the procurement function from the first goods receipt from Babylon written in cuneiform to the invention of the general ledger and double-entry accounting, ultimately concluding with the invention of ERP systems, the creation of the Internet, and, finally, today's predictive procurement technology. To learn more about the Museum of Procurement, please visit: https://arkestro.com/events/arkestro-museum-of-procurement/

About Arkestro

Founded in 2017, Arkestro's Predictive Procurement Orchestration (PPO), taps into the power of behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to help companies make their best buying decisions faster across all addressable spend. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro to confidently optimize their procurement cycles with direct actions and clear recommendations, managing spend at scale without increasing headcount. See Arkestro in action at arkestro.com.

About Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 120 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alums in over 100 countries. The W.P. Carey School of Business houses the Department of Supply Chain Management, which is consistently ranked Top 3 nationally for undergraduate and graduate programs by U.S. News & World Report. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu .

