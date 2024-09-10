Arkstone Announces RightDose, a Groundbreaking Enhancement to Ensure Proper Antimicrobial Prescribing

This innovative feature addresses the complexities healthcare providers face when dosing for different age groups and accommodating reduced renal and hepatic function

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkstone, the leader in laboratory infectious disease guidance and proactive antimicrobial stewardship, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking enhancement to its OneChoice platform: RightDose™. This innovative feature addresses the complexities of dosing across all age groups, with a special focus on the unique challenges of pediatric care, by providing tailored dosage recommendations for neonates, infants, children, and adolescents.

RightDose

Treating pediatric patients requires a nuanced approach, as different age groups necessitate precise dosages of antibiotics. However, gathering this data is a complex task, as there is currently no single source for pediatric dosing available anywhere. Healthcare providers often have to research this information on their own, leading to inefficiencies and potential errors in prescribing. With Arkstone's RightDose feature, healthcare providers no longer need to search for this critical information, streamlining the prescribing process and reducing the risk of errors.

RightDose extends beyond pediatric care, offering comprehensive dosing data for patients of all ages, ensuring that healthcare providers have access to precise information tailored to each patient's unique needs. This feature also includes adjustments for renal and hepatic function, enhancing patient safety and accuracy in prescribing antibiotics.

Arkstone's drug database, the most comprehensive of its kind, centralizes dosing information from multiple sources, enabling detailed recommendations for patients from neonates to adults. There is no other single source of antibiotic dosing data available, making Arkstone an indispensable resource for healthcare providers seeking precise, evidence-based guidance.

Dr. Ari Frenkel, Chief Science Officer at Arkstone, expressed his excitement for the impact of this new feature, stating, "The inclusion of RightDose in our OneChoice platform represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing precision-guided medicine. By providing detailed dosage instructions tailored to the specific age bracket of each pediatric patient—and accommodating for factors like renal and hepatic function—we're equipping healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver optimal, personalized care."

Dave Gross, Chief Technology Officer at Arkstone, highlighted the advanced technology behind RightDose, adding, "Matching thousands of unique drug dose and indication combinations with the specific needs of different age brackets requires a sophisticated system. Our technology ensures that healthcare providers receive the most relevant and accurate dosing information, which is critical given the lack of a single comprehensive source for this data."

With the introduction of RightDose, Arkstone continues to set the standard in infectious disease management by providing evidence-based information and innovative tools that empower healthcare providers to make informed treatment decisions. This new feature reaffirms Arkstone's commitment to improving patient care worldwide through continuous innovation and precision-guided medicine.

About Arkstone: Arkstone is committed to stemming the global spread of antimicrobial resistance and the misuse of antibiotics by marrying advanced artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of infectious disease. Arkstone interprets lab results providing targeted patient-specific clinical guidance based on the latest evidence-based information.

Learn more at www.arkstone.ai or email [email protected]

Media Contact: Sol Levi

1-833-933-ARK-3

[email protected]

SOURCE Arkstone