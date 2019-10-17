Arlo Unveils Its First-Ever Video Doorbell To Integrate High-Resolution Live Video And Two-Way Audio

The Arlo Video Doorbell features an extra-wide, 180-degree diagonal field-of-view to ensure important details never go unseen. By delivering footage in a mobile-friendly, 1:1 format, users receive a more complete view of their front door. The Arlo Video Doorbell is also ideal for connecting with visitors in real-time from any location. Traditionally, video doorbells require multiple steps to view and respond once receiving a notification, causing delays where a user could easily miss their visitor. To solve this problem, the Arlo Video Doorbell sends a live, HD video call right to the user's smartphone once the doorbell is pressed. This allows users to simply answer the video call for a fast, near real-time response via two-way audio, or to respond with pre-recorded, quick-reply messages.

"We engineered the Arlo Video Doorbell with an array of advanced alert and picture quality features to help homeowners identify and engage with visitors even before they knock," said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. "To ensure a visitor is never missed, we went above and beyond industry standards to create an innovative solution that delivers a fuller vertical field-of-view so users can see more from their front door, from head to toe."

The Arlo Video Doorbell conveniently connects to an existing wired mechanical or digital chime for continuous power, while reducing latency, faster transmission of videos in near real-time so users won't miss a moment. Features include:

With the purchase of the Arlo Video Doorbell, users will receive a complimentary three-month trial to Arlo's AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart, where they will have access to rolling 30-days of cloud recordings to store and view video clips. In addition, users will be able to customize their experience by adjusting notification settings to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages. Arlo's e9113 feature is also part of the Arlo Smart trial, providing access to emergency services local to the camera's location instead of the user's location for quick action in emergency situations. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings from their video doorbell cameras, adjust their camera's settings or access cloud recordings with the available Arlo Smart trial.

For more information on the full range of Arlo Smart Home products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio and video doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: Arlo's video doorbell, Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Security Cameras, Security Camera Systems. Type: excludes not remote viewing ready, based on Dollars, Jan 2018-June 2019

2 Personalized alerts made available through the complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial subscription

3 Available to customers in the United States only

