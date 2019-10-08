Arm and Green Hills Software Collaborate on Functional Safety Solutions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced its leading role as the only Software and Tools launch partner in Arm's new Functional Safety Partnership Program. The collaboration promotes the availability of Green Hills products and services, renown in the industry for their safety and security. Since 1997, Green Hills products have supported the Arm architecture. Electronics manufacturers have successfully used the combined platform for millions of safety-critical embedded systems for automobiles, building security, aircraft, surgical devices, industrial machinery and more.

Arm helps its customers enable functional safety on next-generation SoCs through a wide range of IP, design tools, support and involvement with international safety organizations. Arm's Functional Safety Partnership Program promotes proven partners such as Green Hills Software in the categories of Software and Tools, Design Services and Training Services.

For over 15 years, Green Hills has established its position as the provider of the most highly safety-certified real-time operating system (RTOS) for critical embedded applications. The INTEGRITY® and INTEGRITY-178 tuMP™ RTOS with secure Multivisor™ hypervisor technology and MULTI® C/C++ compilers and run-time libraries have all achieved certification at the highest levels of industry-specific safety standards for avionics (RTCA/DO-178B/C Level A), automotive (ISO 26262 ASIL D), industrial (IEC 61508 SIL 3) and railway (EN 50128 SIL 4).

"TÜV NORD as an independent accredited certification body has worked closely with Green Hills Software for many years and certified their products for IEC 61508, ISO 26262 and other relevant standards," said Josef Neumann, Senior Project Manager, TÜV NORD Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Functional Safety.

"Our expertise, when combined with Green Hills and Arm provide safety-critical markets with a leading solution that meet the challenging requirements for a broad set of target microprocessors."

Arm TechCon 2019

Green Hills will be demonstrating its safety and security solutions for automotive and IoT applications at Arm TechCon on Oct 9-10 in San Jose, California.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, MULTI, INTEGRITY, Multivisor and tuMP are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

