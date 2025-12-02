Armada and LTIMindtree Team Up to Accelerate Edge AI Adoption Across Global Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada, the hyperscaler for the edge, announced a collaboration with LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005] to expand the reach and deployment of Edge AI, Sovereign AI, and Federated Learning across industries worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Armada will integrate its Galleon modular data centers and Armada Edge Platform (AEP) with LTIMindtree's global delivery and digital transformation capabilities. LTIMindtree will help bring Armada's products to its established enterprise customers and support expansion into emerging markets where Armada does not yet have a presence.

AEP unifies compute, connectivity, and real-world AI into a single, scalable system designed for rugged and distributed environments. Together, Armada and LTIMindtree will enable enterprises in manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and other regulated sectors to deploy and manage advanced AI workloads at the edge while maintaining data sovereignty, privacy, and operational continuity.

Enterprises operating at the edge face common challenges in running large-scale workloads across remote and disconnected environments. This collaboration addresses those challenges with:

Sovereign AI: Full control over data, models, and infrastructure while meeting local compliance and privacy requirements.





Federated Learning: Secure, collaborative model training across distributed environments without moving sensitive data.





Edge AI for Industry: Real-time intelligence that improves safety, efficiency, and mission-critical decision-making.





Sustainable and Secure Infrastructure: Lower latency, optimized power usage, and strict compliance across hybrid and cloud-to-edge deployments.

"Our work with LTIMindtree strengthens Armada's ability to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption at the edge," said Pradeep Nair, Founding CTO of Armada. "Combining Armada Edge Platform with LTIMindtree's delivery and integration capabilities will enable more organizations to deploy real-world AI with full governance over their data and infrastructure."

"LTIMindtree is committed to helping industries modernize with responsible and scalable AI," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTIMindtree. "By working with Armada, we can help enterprises unlock the value of Edge AI across global and distributed operations."

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI capabilities to the most remote and rugged environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge without compromise.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Armada