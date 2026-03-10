Armadin Secures Record-Breaking $189.9M in Seed and Series A Funding to Combat the Era of AI-Driven Hyperattacks

Led by industry pioneer Kevin Mandia, Armadin launches an autonomous, agentic attacker swarm to redefine defense for the AI era.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armadin, an AI-native cybersecurity company focused on building the ultimate attacker, today announced it has raised an industry record $189.9 million in Seed and Series A funding. Led by Accel, with participation from Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Menlo Ventures, In-Q-Tel, and follow-on investment from 8VC and Ballistic Ventures, this marks the largest combined Seed and Series A funding round in cybersecurity history. Armadin's mission is to prepare organizations for the speed and scale of AI-driven threats.

Closing the Hyperattack Gap

The rise of AI-powered attackers has ushered in the age of Hyperattacks: sophisticated, multi-modal campaigns that move at machine-speed. Traditional human-led defenses are no longer fast enough to bridge the widening security gap, and Armadin is closing this gap by deploying a unified, scalable platform that transforms security by revolutionizing how exploitable risk is identified, proven, and remediated.

"The AI shift is changing cybersecurity more rapidly than any transition in history," said Kevin Mandia, CEO of Armadin. "In a world of machine-speed attacks, defense must become autonomous. You cannot have a human in the loop for every defense decision and expect to win. We are building the most formidable offense to give organizations the greatest defense. It's important to national security."

An Agentic Attacker Swarm

Unlike tools that scan for vulnerabilities, Armadin's platform features specialized AI agents leveraging custom models in an agentic attacker swarm. These agents continuously reason, plan, and adapt like the most advanced human threat actors and provide CEOs and Boards with decision-grade proof of what can actually be exploited.

"At Accel, we look for companies that don't just participate in the market, but redefine it," said Ping Li, Partner at Accel. "Armadin is the first company we've seen that truly weaponizes the attacker's perspective to build a more resilient defense. By combining Kevin's unrivaled operational experience with a generational AI engineering team, Armadin is delivering the autonomous, comprehensive system of record for an enterprise's security posture that boards and CISOs have been demanding for years."

"The most honest measure of security has always been the offensive lens," said Evan Peña, Founder and Chief Offensive Security Officer. "At Armadin, we are taking decades of human-led red teaming expertise and reinforcing it into AI models. These models are learning our tactics and techniques and are outpacing our human operators at every turn."

"Security expertise is a constrained resource that organizations never have enough of in the moments when it matters most," added Travis Lanham, Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Before Armadin, you could not put a nation-state level adversary inside every network 24/7. We've built the ultimate attacker - it doesn't just follow a script, it reasons and learns as it swarms your defenses. We train our models and build agents to the standards of a world-class red team with safety at the foundation and unleash them to identify exploitable risk at machine speed. We believe that this is the only way to prepare for the coming wave of AI Hyperattacks."

Armadin's founding team is a rare fusion of elite red teaming experts and AI researchers and engineers under the leadership of Kevin Mandia, who maintains deep, trusted relationships across Fortune 100 companies, federal law enforcement agencies, and defense departments.

About Armadin

Armadin is an AI-native cybersecurity company building the ultimate attacker. With AI-powered Hyperattacks looming on the horizon, Armadin's customers leverage our platform to proactively find and eliminate exploitable risk. Armadin's swarm of AI agents operates relentlessly across the entire attack surface, uncovering real kill chains that require immediate action.

Armadin is led by CEO Kevin Mandia and Founders Travis Lanham, Evan Peña, and David Slater. Together, they lead an elite collective of red team specialists and AI researchers and engineers dedicated to protecting democracy by ensuring Western superiority in cyberspace.

For more information, visit www.armadin.com

SOURCE Armadin