DUBAI, UAE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armaf has officially announced the upcoming release of 'Soda Pop', the latest addition to its highly anticipated Odyssey gourmand collection. While the fragrance is officially not expected to arrive in the broader retail market for another month, it recently made a surprise early appearance during an exclusive, invitation-only preview event hosted at Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

Armaf Unveils 'Soda Pop', a New Gourmand Fragrance from the Odyssey Collection Armaf Unveils 'Soda Pop', a New Gourmand Fragrance from the Odyssey Collection

The pre-launch event served as a strategic introduction to the new scent, gathering a room full of creators and fragrance enthusiasts. Rather than a traditional marketing campaign rollout, Armaf provided an immersive experience that included dedicated fragrance zones, music, and live performances. This allowed attendees to experience the product firsthand, instantly sparking industry conversations around the launch.

Swaying with the Global Fragrance Trends

With the introduction of Soda Pop, Armaf is directly aligning with the growing global demand for gourmand perfumes and nostalgic scent storytelling. The fragrance industry continues to see a significant trend toward comfort-driven, sweet scents, and this latest addition to the Odyssey collection capitalizes heavily on that momentum. Formulated to offer a distinct sweet soda vibe, the fragrance introduces a modern take on the luxury soda fragrance movement currently taking over digital fragrance culture online.

Scent Profile and Packaging

The scent profile of Odyssey Soda Pop is designed to be youthful yet sophisticated. It delivers a recognizable and chilled cola accord that appeals directly to the emotional and nostalgic sensibilities of a new generation of fragrance lovers. The fragrance has already begun generating widespread conversations, especially among consumers looking for unique TikTok fragrances that feel both highly collectible and emotionally familiar.

Complementing the scent is the bottle's playful and distinctive packaging, which is designed to reflect the refreshing nature of the fragrance while appealing directly to collectors.

NOTE - Following the exclusive influencer preview, Soda Pop currently remains unavailable on standard retail shelves and in general online carts. Consumers looking to secure the fizzy cola perfume before its official market arrival can access pre-orders exclusively through the brand's website - https://www.armaf.ae/.

SOURCE Armaf