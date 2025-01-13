Armani Group Elevates Global E-commerce and Unifies Online and Offline Stores with XY OMS Rollout Across 40+ Countries

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Armani Group has partnered with XY Retail to internalize its e-commerce operations with the deployment of XY Order Management System in over 40 countries. This strategic move reinforces Armani's commitment to delivering digital experiences while optimizing operational efficiency and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Driving Global Luxury Commerce with XY OMS

The rollout of XY OMS marks a significant milestone in Armani's digital transformation. With this unified commerce solution, the brand seamlessly integrates its e-commerce and retail operations, achieving enhanced agility and precision.

Key Metrics and Benefits:

Global Reach, Localized Precision: Effortlessly adapt to diverse regional markets with multi-language, multi-currency support, and compliance with local tax regulations.

Supporting multiple languages and 50+ currencies.

Compliance with regional tax regulations in 45+ countries.

Optimized Fulfillment and Returns:

Reduced average delivery times with intelligent order allocation.

Enhanced customer loyalty with faster returns processing.

Real-Time Inventory Visibility:

Unified inventory management reduced stockouts

Improved inventory turnover across all regions

Accelerated Time-to-Market:

Achieved global e-commerce rollout in under 8 months, powered by XY OMS's microservices-based, API-first architecture.

Enabled Armani to launch new localized e-commerce experiences in under 4 weeks per region.

A Shared Vision for the Future of Retail

This partnership reflects Armani's dedication to maintaining its leadership in luxury retail while adapting to the evolving demands of modern consumers. This is designed to create a unified commerce experience for both customers and the brand's teams across the online and offline business continuum.

Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail, said: "We are honored to partner with Armani Group and contribute to their continued success in the dynamic world of luxury retail. With XY OMS, Armani has embraced a future-ready solution, transforming their operations while setting new benchmarks in connected luxury commerce."

Why Global Brands Choose XY OMS

Trusted by the world's leading luxury brands, XY OMS is engineered to handle the complexities of global retail:

Cloud-Native and Resilient: Always-on infrastructure with 99.99% uptime ensures seamless operations.

Always-on infrastructure with 99.99% uptime ensures seamless operations. API-First and Microservices-Driven : Enables seamless integration with POS, e-commerce, and clienteling systems for a truly omnichannel experience.

: Enables seamless integration with POS, e-commerce, and clienteling systems for a truly omnichannel experience. Scalable and Secure : Built to support global expansion while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance.

: Built to support global expansion while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance. Data-Driven Insights: Real-time analytics empower smarter decision-making, driving growth and operational efficiency.

About XY Retail

XY Retail is a trailblazer in the world of unified commerce solutions, revolutionizing the retail landscape with cutting-edge technology and innovation. Our microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native platform seamlessly and vertically integrates mobile point of sale, order management, clienteling, and omnichannel capabilities, empowering global brands to deliver unparalleled customer experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a vision for the future of retail, XY Retail is at the forefront of shaping the next generation of innovative and dynamic commerce.

XY OMS is a leading omnichannel order management and unified commerce platform, enabling enterprise brands to unify commerce operations. From real-time inventory visibility to intelligent order orchestration, XY OMS provides the tools needed to thrive in a competitive retail landscape.

About Armani Group

Established in 1975 by Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO, the Armani Group is one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies in the world. The Group designs, manufactures, distributes and directly retails fashion and lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewelry, cosmetics, fragrances, and furniture and home décor and operates in the areas of food and beverage and hotellerie.

SOURCE XY Retail