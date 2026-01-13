LuisaViaRoma Selects XY Retail to Power a New Era of In-Store Innovation and Omnichannel Excellence

FLORENCE, Italy, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LuisaViaRoma, the iconic fashion retailer known for blending heritage Florentine craftsmanship with digital-forward innovation, has selected XY Retail as the technology partner for its next-generation physical retail strategy. As part of the company's broader restructuring and modernization plan, XY Retail will serve as the unified commerce foundation for a more agile, efficient and digitally connected store network.

With customer expectations rising across every touchpoint, LuisaViaRoma sought a platform capable of elevating boutique operations while enabling advanced omnichannel journeys. XY Retail's Retail OS now underpins a new operational model centered on speed, visibility and consistency across channels and regions.

The rollout introduces core unified commerce capabilities including endless aisle, ship-from-store, reservations and buy online, return in-store (BORIS) flows. Store teams gain real-time visibility into inventory across all locations, enabling customers to access a broader assortment with more flexible fulfillment options. Each store now functions as both an elevated service environment and a connected, omnichannel fulfillment node.

The aim of the platform is also to enhance in-store productivity through intuitive tools for clienteling, fulfillment and day-to-day operations — empowering teams to focus on delivering the elevated, service-driven experience that defines LuisaViaRoma.

"LuisaViaRoma understands that the future of luxury is unified, experiential and deeply connected," said Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail. "We're proud to support its transformation with technology that strengthens operations, empowers store teams and upholds the level of service their brand is known for worldwide."

About LuisaViaRoma

LuisaViaRoma is one of the leading online fashion retailers in the world. Founded in 1929 by the Panconesi family with the opening of a small hat boutique in Via Roma in Florence, today the flagship store still stands as a symbol of commitment to artistic thought and experimentation. In the early 2000s, LuisaViaRoma took a pioneering step by launching LUISAVIAROMA.COM, an online destination that revolutionized the way fashion is accessed and experienced online, offering a unique combination of an online fashion platform with avant-garde brick-and-mortar concept stores. LuisaViaRoma offers a curated selection of clothing and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as beauty and home items, featuring collections from international brands. luisaviaroma.com

About XY Retail

XY Retail is the Retail OS powering unified commerce for global luxury and specialty brands. With a modern POS, OMS, and clienteling platform designed for speed, scale, and global fiscal compliance, XY Retail enables retailers to unify operations and deliver seamless omnichannel experiences across every region.

Learn more at www.xyretail.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Max Holden

[email protected]

SOURCE XY Retail