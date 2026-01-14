Subdued Selects XY Retail OS to Power Global Omnichannel Expansion

The partnership unifies Subdued's 130+ store network and accelerates its international growth across Europe and Asia

MILAN, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subdued, the Italian fashion brand known for its trend-driven style and strong global community, today announced a strategic partnership with XY Retail to support its next phase of international expansion. By deploying XY Retail's cloud-native Retail Operating System (Retail OS) and POS, Subdued is unifying its physical and digital channels on a single platform – delivering a seamless, community-centric shopping experience worldwide.

Following a successful initial rollout in Italy, Subdued is now expanding the XY platform across its global store network. The transition provides a single, real-time source of truth for inventory, customer data, and operations, replacing fragmented legacy systems with an agile, scalable retail foundation.

With more than 130 stores across major fashion capitals – including Paris, London, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Shanghai – Subdued requires a platform capable of supporting high-velocity retail and multi-region compliance. The partnership with XY Retail provides the operational backbone to scale efficiently while maintaining brand consistency and omnichannel agility across markets.

Alessandro Orsini, co-founder and operations manager, Subdued, said: "XY Retail's platform enables us to unify our operations globally and focus on what matters most – creating inspiring, trend-driven experiences for our customers. XY Retail gives us the flexibility and insight to connect with our audience in fresh, meaningful ways across every store and touchpoint."

Susan Jeffers, CEO, XY Retail, said: "Subdued is a brand that moves at the speed of culture. Supporting that pace requires a retail OS that is powerful, flexible and invisible to the end customer. We're proud to provide the unified foundation that will help Subdued scale its unique brand experience across new markets worldwide."

Subdued is operated by Osit Impresa S.p.A., which continues to lead the brand's international expansion and retail innovation strategy.

About Subdued

Subdued is a contemporary Italian fashion brand for fun-loving, confident, and independent teenagers. Founded in the 1990s, the brand blends Italian design heritage with a modern global outlook, offering playful, trend-driven collections across more than 130 stores worldwide.

About XY Retail

XY Retail is the Retail Operating System (Retail OS) for global luxury and fashion brands. Sitting between the ERP and every customer touchpoint, XY Retail unifies POS, OMS, clienteling, and real-time data in a single platform—eliminating legacy silos and enabling brands to operate with speed, consistency, and global scale. Learn more at www.xyretail.com.

Media Contact

Max Holden

Force4 Technology Communications

[email protected]

www.xyretail.com

SOURCE XY Retail