Armitron Brings Mental Health Awareness to Internal Staff One Puppy at a Time

Armitron

31 Oct, 2023, 08:43 ET

Mental Health Awareness Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor and celebration of World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10 of each year, Armitron (www.armitron.com) enlisted the help of Puppy Party (www.puppyparty.com) to bring an afternoon of fluffy joy to their staff. The adorable event was held on October 4 and was met with rave reviews from the staff.

Armitron staff and puppies alike enjoying their Puppy Party!
Armitron staff enjoying much needed puppy snuggles.
Team members were able to reserve half-hour time slots throughout the day to step aside from their work with one goal only: to play with puppies! Puppy Party, a unique event company located in Brooklyn, NY, works with animal shelters to bring sweet pups in need of homes to offices, weddings, and more. Though the primary goal of Puppy Party is to help spread some canine joy while socializing the puppies, staff members are on hand and ready to walk participants through the adoption process if a special bond is made.

Armitron, who has been leaving their mark on the watch industry since 1975, is just as dedicated to leaving a positive legacy with their team through continuous efforts of hosting unique corporate events, building and fostering positive relationships amongst the staff, and offering support for the twists and turns of daily life. Armitron is a family owned and operated business, which has greatly influenced the spirit of the company and how they support their team of roughly 300. Armitron is more than a fashion staple: it's a family.

"With mental health becoming more and more of a focus in our daily life, it only made sense to us to host an event that recognized the importance of mental well-being. We also felt the puppy party was a great way to allow our staff to discuss mental health in a free and welcoming space- what better way to break the stigma than with adorable puppies running around?" states Marisol Tamaro, Chief Marketing Officer of E Gluck Corporation. "Our favorite part of the puppy party was the fact our staff has the option to look into adoption of the puppies. Countless research, some even conducted by UCLA, has shown animals allow the body to release hormones associated with endorphins, leaving their owners happier and more relaxed. We hope the puppy party has opened up new possibilities for our staff to take care of their mental health."

Based in the heart of New York, Armitron continues to find ways to strengthen their team and make an impact not just in the fashion industry, but in the local community as well. Other social initiatives for 2023 have included a new collection of pink Tilly watches in support of Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, partnering with celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek for Pride Month, and watches made of reclaimed ocean-bound plastic with the help of Tide Ocean SA.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com.

