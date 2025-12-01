Armitron Closes Out 50th Anniversary Giving Year with The Jed Foundation (JED)

Armitron Donates 50 Watches to Support Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As it wraps up its 50th-anniversary celebration, Armitron (https://www.armitron.com/), the beloved American watch brand known for timeless style and purpose-driven values, is proud to announce the donation of 50 watches to The Jed Foundation (JED) , a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults.

As part of Armitron's year-long initiative to support organizations aligned with its core pillars — kindness, wellness, sustainability, and women's empowerment — this donation reflects the importance of mental wellness and the power of time in healing, growing, and seeking help. The watches will support JED's ongoing efforts to help schools support the mental health of their students.

"JED's mission to support young people through some of life's toughest moments is incredibly important," said Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "These watches are a small but meaningful way to remind people they're not alone, and that better days lie ahead."

Through education, school partnerships, and systemic advocacy, JED has worked with more than 550 colleges, 150 high schools, and 20 school districts representing over 400 schools. By providing technical assistance that is grounded in their Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention , these efforts collectively reach more than 7 million students nationwide and help equip with them tools to manage mental health, seek help, and foster connected communities.

"This donation from Armitron is more than a gift — it's a timely messaging highlighting the priority of youth mental health and suicide prevention," said Adee Shepen, JED's chief growth officer. "We're grateful for their support in helping young people find hope, resilience, and strength." The donation marks the conclusion of Armitron's 50th-anniversary "Gives Back" campaign, which has provided 600 watches in total to twelve incredible organizations throughout 2025.

About The Jed Foundation (JED)

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools, colleges, school districts, and youth-serving community-based organizations to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

